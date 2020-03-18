It's no news that Burna Boy and Stefflon Don are in a beautiful relationship but it looks like these guys might be walking down the aisle soon.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don started dating in 2019.

So, guys, the gist is that a certain friend of the couple or maybe die-hard fan shared a short video of the couple kissing.

Now the interesting thing about the video is the caption which has certainly gotten a lot of people talking

"Can't wait to be the maid of honour."

Another big celebrity wedding in the works?

This was followed by Burna's response where he said: "Can't wait for our wedding."

It is safe to say we have another big celebrity wedding to plan in 2020. They only recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don [Credit - Guardian] Guardian

These guys have never shied away from publicly showing their love for each other.

Burna Boy has on several occasions revealed that Stefflon Don is his wife.

Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don take the dance floor [BukiHQ]

In a similar vein, Stefflon Don has also talked about marrying Burna Boy during an interview in 2019.

According to her, Burna Boy told her that someday he was going to put a ring on it and marry her.