Ini Edo re-dedicates daughter to God as she clocks 2

Babatunde Lawal

The child was born in 2021 through surrogacy.

The actress took to Instagram to pen a very beautiful message professing love for her daughter and re-dedicating her to God.

She further prayed that she would grow to be excellent in wisdom and have an abundance of grace.

She wrote, “On the 15th of March 2021, God blessed me with the Greatest Gift and my biggest heart desire. A Shining light and the most precious, adorable little girl. I never knew how much my life would change and how much comfort and Joy a human could bring… My smart and loving Princess, I love you more than life itself.. You are a Light to us and to your generation. As you turn 2, I re-dedicate you to the God that gave you to me. The One who never sleeps nor slumber. He is doing an excellent job at taking care of us… Grow in wisdom and abundance of Grace my little Angel. Mummy loves you too much.”

The 'Shanty Town' producer gave birth to her child via surrogacy in 2021. She shared the news during a chat with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus. "Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The Eggs are mine and so genetically she's my blood. I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother," she said.

She aslo revealed that she chose to have her first child through surrogacy to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother, as well as for her own peace and her baby's.

Babatunde Lawal

