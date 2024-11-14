I'm not happy about it - Paul Okoye's wife on Psquare split

The new mother addressed it in her latest YouTube video while answering questions from fans and followers. The questions ranged from topics like her labour and delivery experience, her content creation, life in the USA and her marriage to the pop star.

One of the questions asked was about Paul's ex-wife, Anita, who recently celebrated her birthday: "Are you fine with your husband posting his ex-wife?" She responded that she didn't mind the birthday wish.

She said, "Ain't nothing wrong with that he wished her happy birthday. Is that supposed to be a bad thing?"

A fan also asked, "What can we fans of Psquare do to bring them back?"

Ivy Zenny replied, "I personally am not happy about the split but it is what it is, to be honest. And If you want to know what to do to bring them back together, please go and ask them, don't ask me because I don't know what to tell you honestly. And I feel like I've said too much on this topic so skip."

The iconic Psquare duo have been at loggerheads since 2017 and recently dissolved the duo, yet again, after Paul Okoye alleged that his twin had him arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Most recently, Peter Okoye released a new 2-pack EP with the songs 'Winning' and 'Attention,' which became a subject of dispute among the brothers because Paul claimed Winning was his own song.