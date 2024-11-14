I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

In a new video posted to his Instagram account on November 13, 2024, Verydarkman maintained his stance, claiming he exposed corruption rather than defamed the Falana family.

He said, "I just arrived in Lagos for the Femi Falana case against me at the Ikeja High Court by 9:00 AM. I came to Lagos ahead of that. As you all know, they (Falana and Falz) said I defamed them, but for me, it’s corruption that I exposed. I see things that don’t make sense, like someone going to prison and not serving jail term or the EFCC, which is expected to catch people involved in corruption, collecting money. That’s what I exposed."

Standing his ground, the controversial internet personality voiced his refusal to apologise for his video.

ADVERTISEMENT

VDM said, “But sadly, some people, Falana and Falz, whose names were mentioned, said I should have informed them before posting such things about them. They asked me to apologise. I don’t see anything wrong with what I did, so I’m not apologising to anybody. They should clear their name.

He also recounted attempts to make amends, saying he prostrated for the SAN as a sign of respect; however, he demanded an apology for the defamatory statement

“I have tried to respect them, but it didn’t work because I went to prostrate for Falana, yet they insisted that I must go and apologise. Now it is time for the court hearing, and heaven won’t fall. Tomorrow, if I hear their names again, I will post it. I don’t fear anybody’s father. I don’t want a country where, when it is someone’s time, we should keep quiet,” he explained.

The court's decision followed a series of posts made by VDM on September 24, 2024, in which he linked the Falanas to the bribery allegation involving controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, officials of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

ADVERTISEMENT