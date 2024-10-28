RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'm living proof of a successful person after school - Davido

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says he didn't need to do CV's after school.

Davido studied business management as a minor in school.
Davido studied business management as a minor in school.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the 2024 edition of the LAS annual summit, Davido noted that the topic 'Life after school' deeply resonated with him because of the success he achieved in his musical career after finishing from Babcock University.

He explained, "I relate a lot to this topic, life after school, because I'm living proof of the successful person after school. Let me share my experience, so I went into the entertainment world after school, but I do have friends, siblings, my father who has a company and also a school that students graduate from."

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer emphasised how his family allowed him to choose his path after finishing from the university and even encouraged him.

Davido said, "I did school for about five years because I had to take a break because of my music. People go to school for four, five, or six years, and some people study law, and after school life starts."

"I have been blessed to have followed my dream. I come from a family where you go to school and after you go directly to work. Either you work for my dad or you work elsewhere; I was the one who went another route from my siblings," he added.

Davido also noted that because of the way life works, success comes sooner for some and others go up the ladder overtime.

He stated, "I have seen how their lives after school. For some, the success came quick and for others, they work for other people and work their way up."

ADVERTISEMENT

See his full speech below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm living proof of a successful person after school - Davido

I'm living proof of a successful person after school - Davido

Babátúndé Lawal details unsettling vision of Nigeria’s future in 'Honeycomb'

Babátúndé Lawal details unsettling vision of Nigeria’s future in 'Honeycomb'

I'm now richer than people I looked up to - Burna Boy declares

I'm now richer than people I looked up to - Burna Boy declares

Adindu Collins God-Dafi to show at AFRIFF 2024

Adindu Collins God-Dafi to show at AFRIFF 2024

‘Soft Love’ will have your single a*s wishing you were booed up [Review]

‘Soft Love’ will have your single a*s wishing you were booed up [Review]

Here’s why Fathia Williams is facing backlash for her new movie ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’

Here’s why Fathia Williams is facing backlash for her new movie ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’

Emerging star Troms makes bold statement with new single 'Starlight'

Emerging star Troms makes bold statement with new single 'Starlight'

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams

Pulse Sports

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Kuti wants Nigerians to fight for their country (max1023fm)

Femi Kuti urges Nigerians to stay and fight for the country

Davido In an Ugo Monye piece

Davido stuns as he walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

RIhanna, ASAP Rocky and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Reality TV star Vee encourages everyone to love themselves [Instagram/VeeIye]

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love