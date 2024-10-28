I'm living proof of a successful person after school - Davido

Speaking at the 2024 edition of the LAS annual summit, Davido noted that the topic 'Life after school' deeply resonated with him because of the success he achieved in his musical career after finishing from Babcock University.

He explained, "I relate a lot to this topic, life after school, because I'm living proof of the successful person after school. Let me share my experience, so I went into the entertainment world after school, but I do have friends, siblings, my father who has a company and also a school that students graduate from."

The singer emphasised how his family allowed him to choose his path after finishing from the university and even encouraged him.

Davido said, "I did school for about five years because I had to take a break because of my music. People go to school for four, five, or six years, and some people study law, and after school life starts."

"I have been blessed to have followed my dream. I come from a family where you go to school and after you go directly to work. Either you work for my dad or you work elsewhere; I was the one who went another route from my siblings," he added.

Davido also noted that because of the way life works, success comes sooner for some and others go up the ladder overtime.

He stated, "I have seen how their lives after school. For some, the success came quick and for others, they work for other people and work their way up."

