RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido excites fans with the teaser of his upcoming single featuring YG Marley

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido has teased his new song featuring Jamaican star YG Marley.

Davido previews new collaboration with YG Marley
Davido previews new collaboration with YG Marley

Recommended articles

Fans are finally set to get the highly anticipated collaboration between Nigerian hitmaker Davido and Jamaican star YG Marley.

The single will be Davido's first release of 2024 in a year he has made several guest appearances including on the hit remixes of Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' and BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel's 'Ogechi'.

One of Davido's most recent guest appearances came on Angelique Kidjo's 'Joy' which was submitted for the Grammy consideration for Best African Music Performance. Just last week, he appeared on Darkoo's 'Right Now' alongside Jamaican star Rvssian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido previewed the log drum-punctuated single at an event where guests cheered the song that is set to continue his over-a-decade run of hit singles.

The multi-award-winning singer also has a song with Nigerian superstar Omah Lay which is expected to be released soon. While there's no date yet for the release, these songs will kick off a new era for Davido who enjoyed remarkable success with his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

While playing guest to American content creator Kai Cenat, Davido revealed that his next album is ready. He said fans should expect a couple of collaborations in what he boasted will be his best album yet.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido excites fans with the teaser of his upcoming single featuring YG Marley

Davido excites fans with the teaser of his upcoming single featuring YG Marley

My parents were free - Rapper Vector opens up about his childhood

My parents were free - Rapper Vector opens up about his childhood

James Abinibi’s ‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others

James Abinibi’s ‘Life and Dirt’ tops Prime Video charts in Nigeria and 2 others

Martell and Davido raise the bar with a toast to Afrobeats

Martell and Davido raise the bar with a toast to Afrobeats

Ini Edo says she's not crazy about marriage, debunks wedding reports

Ini Edo says she's not crazy about marriage, debunks wedding reports

Netflix announces the second edition of 'Lights, Camera… Naija!

Netflix announces the second edition of 'Lights, Camera… Naija!

See trailer for Showmax original ‘Princess on a Hill’ premiering this November

See trailer for Showmax original ‘Princess on a Hill’ premiering this November

Any man who can't provide should not use his private part - Kanayo O Kanayo

Any man who can't provide should not use his private part - Kanayo O Kanayo

VeryDarkMan rakes in ₦33m donations 24 hours after unveiling NGO

VeryDarkMan rakes in ₦33m donations 24 hours after unveiling NGO

Pulse Sports

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

Martell and Davido raise the bar with a toast to Afrobeats

Martell and Davido raise the bar with a toast to Afrobeats

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Beef is normal in music - Fireboy weighs in on Wizkid vs Davido

Beef is normal in music - Fireboy weighs in on Wizkid vs Davido