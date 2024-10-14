Davido excites fans with the teaser of his upcoming single featuring YG Marley

Fans are finally set to get the highly anticipated collaboration between Nigerian hitmaker Davido and Jamaican star YG Marley.

The single will be Davido's first release of 2024 in a year he has made several guest appearances including on the hit remixes of Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' and BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel's 'Ogechi'.

One of Davido's most recent guest appearances came on Angelique Kidjo's 'Joy' which was submitted for the Grammy consideration for Best African Music Performance. Just last week, he appeared on Darkoo's 'Right Now' alongside Jamaican star Rvssian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido previewed the log drum-punctuated single at an event where guests cheered the song that is set to continue his over-a-decade run of hit singles.

The multi-award-winning singer also has a song with Nigerian superstar Omah Lay which is expected to be released soon. While there's no date yet for the release, these songs will kick off a new era for Davido who enjoyed remarkable success with his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.