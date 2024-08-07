ADVERTISEMENT
All the fights that have happened so far in the 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' house

Brooks Eti-Inyene

While there have been some sweet moments, there have also been moments of conflict within pairs and between other housemates.

The Housemates [BBN]
The Housemates [BBN]

It's been two weeks since the ninth season of the reality show, themed this year "No Loose Guard" launched. While there have been some sweet moments, there have also been moments of conflict within pairs and between other housemates.

Here is a list of all the fights that have happened so far:

READ ALSO: Mbadiwe Twins win 2nd Immunity Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard’ show

It is no surprise that the first pair to have been introduced to the Big Brother house, Zinwe (Chinwe and Zion) were the first to experience tension in their relationship. These two lovers were seen in a heated argument with Chinwe, expressing her displeasure with Zion's support for the Mbadiwe Twins after they told him that other ladies were interested in him. Chinwe emphasised that he was starting to cross some lines and that there might be no coming back. The couple has since made up.

Despite winning the first Immunity Challenge, the Beta pair (Ben and Tjay) was unsatisfied with their performance in the second Custodian Challenge which led to their loss. This loss did not sit well with Tjay, who thought the challenge was "basic engineering." When the challenge was over Tjay asked Ben to explain how they failed, and between disappointment and guilt, Ben became upset. He did not appreciate how Tjay questioned him and complained to other housemates. Chizoba tried to calm Ben down, and other housemates also chipped in, with Shaun emphasising the importance of the Custodian Challenge and how disappointment might cause one to snap.

Consequently, Tjay became isolated while Ben carried on with other activities in the house.

During a culinary task that required housemates to split into groups, an argument sparked as Rhuthee of the Floruish pair insisted that she and Nelly of the Nelita pair, who are both professional chefs outside the house, should not be in the same group. The disagreement escalated until Biggie intervened, reminding the housemates to respect Nne's decision as the Head of House. Rhuthee still kept at it and was only silenced when Biggie reprimanded her the second time.

Michky and Zion [BBN]
Michky and Zion [BBN] Pulse Nigeria

Last night, August 6, 2024, began smoothly in preparation for their first sponsored task. Big Brother asked the Head of House to instruct the housemates to split themselves into groups. Although this was successful, Michky of the Radicals, who had initially excused himself from the lounge returned livid at the realisation that Shaun of Shatoria had been chosen to lead his team, whose members include Wanni, with whom he had had the brawl with. To the dismay of his teammates, he suspected that this was a ploy and emphasised that no leader should have been selected without him.

“The twins dey find trouble. I no like Wanni but make dem use their heads well," he said.

He promised to let go of the issue but not before putting it out there that the twins shouldn't aggravate him any further. He also insulted Shaun, calling him a "simp" (a slang insult for men who are seen as too attentive and submissive to women) for allowing Wanni to make decisions for the group.

He discovered that WannixHandi selected Shaun because according to them, he is athletic. Michky went on to tell Zion that the twins are known for gossiping about other housemates and he wouldn't be surprised if the house turned their backs on them.

Despite his grievances, Michky revealed a softer side, admitting his romantic feelings for Handi, but lamented that her constant presence with her twin Wanni was a barrier to a potential relationship. In all of this, Zion's input was that Michky shouldn't take the issue personally and look for a way to take Handi aside and talk to her about his feelings.

The Ndi Nne pair fought over leadership roles and responsibilities in the house. Having emerged Head of House, the Ndi Nne pair seem to have different styles of leadership. Just as speculated by the audience, the pair is currently at loggerheads.

While Nne devised a method that worked for the housemates during the task, Chinne, her aunt, felt slighted and left out, accusing her niece of going ahead of her and not checking in for her approval first. Despite Nne’s attempt to pacify Chinne and explain the situation, she was adamant.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

