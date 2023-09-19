'This community will miss him' - Ikorodu youths rally to protest Mohbad's death

The singer died on September 12, at 27, and the occurrence has continued to generate controversy, following which the Lagos State Police Command has set up a 19-man special investigation team to investigate the incident.

Youths, carrying placards with photos of Mohbad, chanting, "We need justice for MohBad" and singing songs, marched on streets and sought investigation to unravel any foul play, and justice on the occurrence.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the residence of the popular musician in Ikorodu at Okeletu reports the youths marched from the area toward Ijede Road.

Kazeem Ayinde, one of the youths, said the rally was organised to show their last respect to the late musician.

Ayinde said there would be a candlelight event for the deceased later in the day because he died a week ago.

During the visit, Felicia Adedara, the grandmother of the deceased, said that they would not discuss any matter relating to the death with anybody until investigation was completed.

Adedara said Mobhad's father had gone to the police to help them in their investigation.

"I am the only woman left as mother to the dad, I came in from Ekiti immediately I heard about the incident.

"Right now, we have been instructed by the police not to talk to anybody until they complete their investigation," she said.

NAN reports that sympathisers at the residence commended the Nigeria Police for their timely intervention and urged them to unravel the mystery behind the death without delay.

"We will all miss Mohbad in this community, just of recent he distributed palliatives to residents of this community. Some of us who were not around during the period went to the dad and he gave us our packages.