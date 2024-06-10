If you're using organic you're stripping away skin layers – BBNaija's Uriel on bleaching

Taking to her Instagram story on June 10, 2024, the reality TV star revealed that the medical professional who would have carried out the procedure was surprised at her age because of the tightness of her skin.

She said in part, "I have been rejected from doing botox in the UK. I also wanted to do a thread lift but the lady said my skin is way too tight already. She was shocked to learn my age."

Uriel went on to discourage the public from using bleaching creams, highlighting its adverse effects.

She added, "I'm not knocking anyone, but right now if you are using organic or bleaching cream you are stripping away important skin layers which are useful for fighting skin diseases and ageing. When you use these creams ask yourself why you get sports or dark patches. You will be surprised how healthy drinking water and taking vitamins will transform you from the inside out."

Similarly, in November 2023, BBNaija star Doyin also spoke about skin bleaching; specifically about the time that she tried bleaching her skin. At the time, she emphasised her gladness that the cream she used did not work.