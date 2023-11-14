I'm glad the bleaching cream I used didn't work - 'BBNaija' star Doyin

The reality TV star disclosed this on her Instagram story on Monday, November 13, 2023. She recalled that time when she was not comfortable in her own skin and wanted to be a light-skinned black woman so she bought a bleaching cream. However the cream did not work as it was supposed to, but now she is glad that it worked out that way.

She said, "Hey guys, I just remembered that there was a time that I wanted to bleach my skin, like I wanted to be light skin so bad. Now I'm so grateful to God that that cream did not work because I would have regretted it. I need to shout out to the girl who sold me that fake cream. I mean at the time I was angry but now I'm not. Thanks, girl."

Pulse Nigeria

Doyin is not the first Nigerian celebrity who has opened up about considering skin bleaching, far from it even.

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo also recently spoke up about how she considered bleaching her skin because of the bullying she faced as a teenager.

According to her narration, she was constantly bullied by people, even by those who had the same skin tone as herself; which was more hurtful for her.