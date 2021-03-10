Nigerian music mogul Ubi Franklin has advised men not to continue a relationship after their proposal has been turned down.

The founder of TripleMG Record label made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, while reacting to the video of a lady turning down a proposal from her boyfriend.

"Omo eh, if you engage a girl and she rejects the ring, move on o, I mean Move on o, I have been there o. If you do not move on, and she agrees to marry you later in life, it will not work," he wrote.

Franklin was married to movie star Lilian Esoro.

Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro

They tied the knot back in 2015. They welcomed their son, Jayden the following year.

They officially got divorced in 2021.