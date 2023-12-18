Davido shares visuals for 'Na Money' with Angelique Kidjo & The Cavemen
Davido rounds off a remarkable year with captivating a music video for 'Na Money'.
The electrifying visual spectacle was shot in Paris, France, and released on December 18, 2023.
The 'Na Money' music video is a highlight from Davido's record-breaking fourth album, 'Timeless' which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best World Album.
With its pulsating rhythm and infectious beats that combine African Folk and Highlife with a modern flavour, the song has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts globally, elevating it to the top of international charts.
The fusion of Davido's contemporary Afrobeat style, Angelique Kidjo's iconic presence, and The Cavemen's distinctive musical flair promise an unparalleled audiovisual experience.
The music video, directed by Dammy Twitch known for his groundbreaking visuals, showcases a vibrant tapestry of culture, rhythm, and energy.
In the wake of Davido's Grammy nomination for 'Timeless,' the release of 'Na Money' video signifies another milestone for the artist. This visual spectacle is poised to captivate audiences and reinforce Davido's status as a trailblazer in the global music scene.
