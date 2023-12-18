Davido shares visuals for 'Na Money' with Angelique Kidjo & The Cavemen

The electrifying visual spectacle was shot in Paris, France, and released on December 18, 2023.

The 'Na Money' music video is a highlight from Davido's record-breaking fourth album, 'Timeless' which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best World Album.

With its pulsating rhythm and infectious beats that combine African Folk and Highlife with a modern flavour, the song has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts globally, elevating it to the top of international charts.

The fusion of Davido's contemporary Afrobeat style, Angelique Kidjo's iconic presence, and The Cavemen's distinctive musical flair promise an unparalleled audiovisual experience.

The music video, directed by Dammy Twitch known for his groundbreaking visuals, showcases a vibrant tapestry of culture, rhythm, and energy.