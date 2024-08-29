ADVERTISEMENT
I will never be ready - John Cena speaks on not wanting children

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says he does not think he will ever be able to invest the time needed to be a great parent

John Cena decided that he did not want children at age 15 [Businessinsider]
Cena shared his thoughts on why he, at 47, and his wife have chosen to remain child-free, during a recent interview on the Club Shay Shay show.

He explained, "I don't want kids, I'm 47 now and I don't have them. Everyone asks if I want them and I have to tell you that it's not the easiest out there because a lot of why we're here is to reproduce."

Cena explained that despite societal expectations and the natural inclination to reproduce, he has chosen a different path. He reflected on his own nature and stressed that his nature does not meet the demands of parenting.

"I have a certain curiosity about life and I also know the investment that it takes. My biggest fear is, as someone who's driven, many times stubborn and selfish, I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity but I don't think I'm personally ready, nor will I ever be able to invest the time that it needs to be a great parent," Cena explained.

He added, "I want to live life for all it is and I still have a lot to do, and I still want to do a lot and I have a wonderful partner to do it with. We have had open conversations about this and we share the same values."

The professional wrestler, who announced his retirement in July, acknowledged the challenges in discussing this personal choice while emphasising his intentions to continue pursuing his passions over having children.

"It's a tough subject to talk about because it immediately puts you in a category and we can't help but judge, human nature so we are all judgmental. I'd like to believe that I operate under the construction that everyone's living their lives and I can tell him that I've thought long and hard about this since 15 and 16 years old," he stressed.

He also stressed that he and his wife were aligned on the idea of not having children, long before they tied the knot.

See the full interview below:

