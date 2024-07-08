ADVERTISEMENT
John Cena: 16-time WWE world champion announces retirement

Selorm Tali

In a surprising announcement during World Wrestling Entertainment’s “Money in the Bank” event, wrestling legend and actor John Cena revealed that he plans to retire from WWE next year.

John Cena at WWE's Raw in 2015
John Cena at WWE's "Raw" in 2015

The 47-year-old, who is a 16-time WWE world champion, made the announcement to a mixed reception from the audience, who expressed their discontent with boos.

Cena, who has been a prominent figure in WWE since his debut in 2000, took a moment to express his gratitude to the fans. "Thank you for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years," he said.

The Rock and John Cena
The Rock and John Cena Business Insider USA

At a press conference following the event, Cena elaborated on his decision. “WWE is filled with stories. It’s constantly a program of stories ending and new stories beginning,” he said. “I’ve never been too concerned with the word ‘legacy,’ and I don’t want you to mix messages here: It doesn’t mean I shortchange any second on the canvas. I wish I could do it infinitely. Now I want to just try to do something special for a globe of people I owe everything to.”

Cena announced his intention to complete 30 to 40 dates through 2025, marking the end of his wrestling career. This decision comes after years of consideration, with Cena previously contemplating retirement.

“The timing now feels optimal,” he stated. “The business is at incredible heights of popularity and awareness. There are some big things going on, especially the Netflix debut [happening in January 2025] and I take pride in being an individual WWE can call up and say, ‘Remember that idea? The time is now.’ Let’s do something that can bring all of us together.”

Cena's 16 world championships tie him with wrestling icon Ric Flair for the record. While many wrestlers have retired only to return to the ring, Cena emphasised that his decision is final. “People say they’re walking away, and two years later, they come back,” he said. “I want to set the record straight right now: I’m done. This is it.”

Beyond his wrestling career, John Cena has achieved significant success in Hollywood, with notable roles in films such as “Barbie,” “The Suicide Squad,” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Selorm Tali

