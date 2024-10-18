RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I wasn't pressured to become a lawyer like my dad - Rapper Falz

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Instead, he shared how his father's legacy served as an inspiration for him.

Falz practised law for two years before going into music fully [Instagram/Falzthebahdguy]
Falz practised law for two years before going into music fully [Instagram/Falzthebahdguy]

Recommended articles

Speaking during an interview with Chude Jideonwo on the With Chude podcast, he explained that growing up, he was inspired by the people his father, Femi Falana SAN, touched and fought for.

He said, "I won't say it was pressure but when I was super young, it was like, 'These people have to be something' because I was already getting that reaction everywhere I went. And if I ever mentioned my name, people would be like, 'Which Falana? Is it Femi Falana? Oh wow.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everyone sort of had a story about how my dad came to their aid at some point in time and how he fought for them and was there for them. At that time it was me taking everything in, like, 'this is something'. So at that point in time, I wasn't pressured; I aspired to emulate what he was doing," he added.

This recognition left a lasting impression on him and on his own, he decided to study law, even though he only went on to practice for a short time.

"I did practice law for a short period of time. Very short, almost two years. I worked at the Ministry of Justice during my youth service, which was like 2012 or so, then in 2013 I was at my father's firm and 2014 was when things started to pick up for me so I started going out of practice," he added in between laughter.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the 7 outstanding debut albums in Afrobeats history by female artists

Here are the 7 outstanding debut albums in Afrobeats history by female artists

Women control the entertainment industry - Comedian Bovi on women's fight for equality

Women control the entertainment industry - Comedian Bovi on women's fight for equality

Former One Direction members pay tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne

Former One Direction members pay tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne

Idris Elba should’ve considered a Nigerian for Okonkwo in ‘Things Fall Apart’

Idris Elba should’ve considered a Nigerian for Okonkwo in ‘Things Fall Apart’

R. Kelly's daughter speaks up for first time after revealing he abused her as a child

R. Kelly's daughter speaks up for first time after revealing he abused her as a child

Keleya releases new single, 'Nearer'

Keleya releases new single, 'Nearer'

Wizkid releases highly anticipated single 'Piece of My Heart'

Wizkid releases highly anticipated single 'Piece of My Heart'

I wasn't pressured to become a lawyer like my dad - Rapper Falz

I wasn't pressured to become a lawyer like my dad - Rapper Falz

Ogbedun: A gripping tale of power, betrayal, redemption hits cinemas nationwide Nov 29

Ogbedun: A gripping tale of power, betrayal, redemption hits cinemas nationwide Nov 29

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kemi Lala and Chef Fregz are expecting another child

Actress Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju expecting baby number 2

Osas Ighodaro is not about that 50/50 life [Instagram/Osasighodaro]

Osas Ighodaro laughs at question about going 50/50 in relationships

Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan

VeryDarkMan rakes in ₦33m donations 24 hours after unveiling NGO

Seems like Peller and Jarvis are a couple!

Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards