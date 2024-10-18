I wasn't pressured to become a lawyer like my dad - Rapper Falz

Speaking during an interview with Chude Jideonwo on the With Chude podcast, he explained that growing up, he was inspired by the people his father, Femi Falana SAN, touched and fought for.

He said, "I won't say it was pressure but when I was super young, it was like, 'These people have to be something' because I was already getting that reaction everywhere I went. And if I ever mentioned my name, people would be like, 'Which Falana? Is it Femi Falana? Oh wow.'"

"Everyone sort of had a story about how my dad came to their aid at some point in time and how he fought for them and was there for them. At that time it was me taking everything in, like, 'this is something'. So at that point in time, I wasn't pressured; I aspired to emulate what he was doing," he added.

This recognition left a lasting impression on him and on his own, he decided to study law, even though he only went on to practice for a short time.

"I did practice law for a short period of time. Very short, almost two years. I worked at the Ministry of Justice during my youth service, which was like 2012 or so, then in 2013 I was at my father's firm and 2014 was when things started to pick up for me so I started going out of practice," he added in between laughter.