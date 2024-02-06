I was set up - Lizzy Anjorin debunks allegations that she stole jewellery

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, February 5, 2024, Anjorin challenged the accusations, stating, "Don't you think that the whole world would see that you set me up." She proceeded to narrate the series of events surrounding her purchase of accessories on November 17 of the previous year.

Anjorin explained that she initiated a money transfer to the seller and later inquired about the funds. Initially, the seller claimed not to have received the money. However, upon her return two hours later, he confirmed the payment and handed over the accessories. She expressed frustration that the seller had not informed her earlier about the successful transfer.

"Later he told me that the money I sent did not go, then I asked him why he didn't call me to tell me, then asked him the month the transfer was made and he acted like he couldn't remember," she added.

Anjorin went on to recount the incident at the market yesterday when the viral video of her was taken. "The guy had already gathered people and they removed my hijab and asked me to sit down like a thief, and I refused," she said. She continued, adding that she then called her husband, "My husband then said that he would transfer 100,000 to the seller in the meantime. It was all a setup."

All this comes after the viral video of her in a shot made rounds on social media on February 5, 2024. In the video, she was accused of shoplifting. Anjorin tried to avoid being recorded by her accusers and then moved from her seat to a place where her face was not as visible. A crowd had gathered and a woman's voice could be heard stressing that the actress did not steal.