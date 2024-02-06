ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I was set up - Lizzy Anjorin debunks allegations that she stole jewellery

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She repeatedly stated that someone she called "Shepeteri" set her up.

Anjorin asserts that the initial transfer her husband made for the jewerly simply failed. [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOfficial]
Anjorin asserts that the initial transfer her husband made for the jewerly simply failed. [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOfficial]

Recommended articles

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, February 5, 2024, Anjorin challenged the accusations, stating, "Don't you think that the whole world would see that you set me up." She proceeded to narrate the series of events surrounding her purchase of accessories on November 17 of the previous year.

Anjorin explained that she initiated a money transfer to the seller and later inquired about the funds. Initially, the seller claimed not to have received the money. However, upon her return two hours later, he confirmed the payment and handed over the accessories. She expressed frustration that the seller had not informed her earlier about the successful transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Later he told me that the money I sent did not go, then I asked him why he didn't call me to tell me, then asked him the month the transfer was made and he acted like he couldn't remember," she added.

Anjorin went on to recount the incident at the market yesterday when the viral video of her was taken. "The guy had already gathered people and they removed my hijab and asked me to sit down like a thief, and I refused," she said. She continued, adding that she then called her husband, "My husband then said that he would transfer 100,000 to the seller in the meantime. It was all a setup."

All this comes after the viral video of her in a shot made rounds on social media on February 5, 2024. In the video, she was accused of shoplifting. Anjorin tried to avoid being recorded by her accusers and then moved from her seat to a place where her face was not as visible. A crowd had gathered and a woman's voice could be heard stressing that the actress did not steal.

After the video made rounds, numerous reactions followed across social media. However, Anjorin has vehemently denied the reports.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1xBet celebrates ambassador Davido for receiving Grammy recognitions

1xBet celebrates ambassador Davido for receiving Grammy recognitions

I once wanted to become a reverend father because of my father - Charly Boy

I once wanted to become a reverend father because of my father - Charly Boy

The Grammys used & betrayed us, we should stop submitting our songs - Rapper Ikechukwu

The Grammys used & betrayed us, we should stop submitting our songs - Rapper Ikechukwu

Killer Mike updates album name after winning 3 Grammys

Killer Mike updates album name after winning 3 Grammys

I was set up - Lizzy Anjorin debunks allegations that she stole jewellery

I was set up - Lizzy Anjorin debunks allegations that she stole jewellery

Chris Brown, others witness Davido sold-out UnitedMasters Independence Grammy Weekend Party

Chris Brown, others witness Davido sold-out UnitedMasters Independence Grammy Weekend Party

Iyabo Ojo, Alex Osifo, Regina Daniel join the cast of 'Isakaba' sequel

Iyabo Ojo, Alex Osifo, Regina Daniel join the cast of 'Isakaba' sequel

Afrobeats enjoys growth as YouTube Music hits 100 Million subscribers

Afrobeats enjoys growth as YouTube Music hits 100 Million subscribers

Taylor Swift, SZA, Billie Eilish break records at 66th Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift, SZA, Billie Eilish break records at 66th Grammy Awards

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology over AFCON exit

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

Baba Tee added that he never hit her her back whenever she abused him [Dailypost]

Baba Tee recalls being accused of assault by his ex wife in London

Ayra Starr wore a daring baby-blue two-piece ensemble decorated with silver gemstones.

See what Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake and more wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards

Teni forewarns South Africa's football team [Dr. Dolor]

Singer Teni tasks Super Eagles to win next match after Davido's Grammy loss