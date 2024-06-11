ADVERTISEMENT
'I tried weed before, it's not my thing' – Korede Bello on his approach to wellness

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that it's easy for things he finds pleasurable to turn into an addiction.

As a child, Korede Bello used to witness his father smoking
As a child, Korede Bello used to witness his father smoking

In a recent interview on the Say My Piece podcast hosted by actress Lolo, Korede Bello disclosed that he tries to steer clear of things that could easily become an addiction due to his personality. He then recalled smoking marijuana when he was younger and highlighted his decision to abstain from it.

He began, "I tried weed before but it's not my thing. Very early on in my life, I mean not in my life like when I was a child, but it was just something that people did around me also and this is something about myself I have a very addictive personality so whatever I find pleasurable it can turn into an addiction."

The singer emphasised the importance of knowing oneself and one's limits to avoid falling victim to harmful habits.

"You have to know yourself well. It's very important because some people can indulge in some things and they'd get out of it and some people would take that something and they're not there. You have to know yourself so you don't follow everybody," he added.

He also spoke about how he witnessed his father's unhealthy smoking habit, which left a lasting impression on him. Bello also emphasised his commitment to a holistic approach to wellness encompassing physical, mental, and emotional aspects.

"My dad used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and as a child, he used to send me to get him cigarettes. I noticed something then, he used to cough a lot so I'd ask him 'Daddy why are you coughing?' and he'd tell me 'It's because of the cigarette. So if you don't wanna cough like me, don't smoke.' So very on he already planted something in my mind that this is something unhealthy and I don't want to be the kind of person who does that so that was a good priming. Growing up I tried to be on the wellness spectrum, physical mental and emotional," he explained.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing. She has a first-class degree in mass communication and a keen interest in celebrities, pop culture and social media in general.

