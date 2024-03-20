ADVERTISEMENT
I thought I was going to die - Abimbola Craig on her post-surgery experience

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She recalls that the most painful procedures were the lumbar punctures.

10 years after Abimbola Craig's brain surgery, she opens up about how she thought she was going to die [Instagram/Abimbola Craig]
10 years after Abimbola Craig's brain surgery, she opens up about how she thought she was going to die [Instagram/Abimbola Craig]

In a new video on YouTube she spoke about her experience after the doctors discovered that she had a brain tumour and need surgery.

However, the removal of the tumour led to a different issue. Shortly after the procedure, Craig realised that she was reacting to the pain medication.

She said, "Four days after the surgery I started feeling weird but I couldn't explain what it was that was wrong with me. I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep and I also started losing my appetite and started losing weight. I thought maybe it was the strong pain medication I was on."

After googling the side effects of the medication she realised that she was experiencing both insomnia, hallucinations and depression. After calling the hospital, she was permitted to switch to a less effective pain medication, however, she had already lost 10kg.

Craig recalled a particularly excruciating procedure she endured after her surgery, the lumbar puncture.

"I remember my last ER visit. I was still throwing up so much that Mum tried to reach my doctor but couldn't. At this time I was doing a lumbar puncture, I had 4 that day. Lumbar punctures are like spinal taps. So they tell you to bend and take fluids from the spine and the reason why they did this is because they still didn't know what was wrong with me so they thought I had meningitis," she said.

After conducting tests, It was discovered that she had simply contracted malaria during her visit to Nigeria. She was immediately treated for malaria and was on the road to recovery.

She continued, "10 years after my surgery, I am alive. I am healthy and doing things I never thought I'd be able to do again. I thought I was going to die, not even from the brain surgery. It was during the period of the lumbar puncture, not sure if I had meningitis and all. I literally thought I was going to die."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

