I really wanted to be a superhero when I was a child - Burna Boy

Speaking during an interview with Complex, the singer highlighted his core childhood memory; wanting to be a superhero. He comically noted his intrigue and a keen interest in having superpowers, emphasising that he really wanted to learn how to fly and since there was nobody to teach him, he sought to teach himself.

In his words, "I really wanted to be a superhero real bad and I felt like someone was supposed to teach me how to be a superhero and nobody was taking me seriously. I was infatuated with the superhero stuff and I would draw it. So I made up my own superhero in my own image with a cape and everything, so I'd dress up like him. And then one day, it was time to fly."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'African Giant' recalled climbing a closet in his childhood home and jumping off it in an attempt to fly, like the animated characters he had seen. But that did not go as anticipated, he fell smack-dab on the hard cold floor. According to his narration, it was a high closet so he ended up breaking his tooth.

He said, "I climbed to the top, and I closed my eyes and I felt like there was no way I wouldn't be able to fly. I've seen this a million times and they are flying so why won't I fly, but I didn't fly. I landed on the hard cold floor."

Burna Boy then remarked that when his mum came home and saw that he had broken his tooth, she was very cross with him.