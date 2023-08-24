ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I really wanted to be a superhero when I was a child - Burna Boy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It is safe to say that we all had that dream growing up.

Burna Boy broke his tooth pretending to be a superhero, as a child.
Burna Boy broke his tooth pretending to be a superhero, as a child.

Recommended articles

Speaking during an interview with Complex, the singer highlighted his core childhood memory; wanting to be a superhero. He comically noted his intrigue and a keen interest in having superpowers, emphasising that he really wanted to learn how to fly and since there was nobody to teach him, he sought to teach himself.

In his words, "I really wanted to be a superhero real bad and I felt like someone was supposed to teach me how to be a superhero and nobody was taking me seriously. I was infatuated with the superhero stuff and I would draw it. So I made up my own superhero in my own image with a cape and everything, so I'd dress up like him. And then one day, it was time to fly."

He rose to stardom after the release of his hit song 'Like to Party' in 2012.
He rose to stardom after the release of his hit song 'Like to Party' in 2012. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The 'African Giant' recalled climbing a closet in his childhood home and jumping off it in an attempt to fly, like the animated characters he had seen. But that did not go as anticipated, he fell smack-dab on the hard cold floor. According to his narration, it was a high closet so he ended up breaking his tooth.

He said, "I climbed to the top, and I closed my eyes and I felt like there was no way I wouldn't be able to fly. I've seen this a million times and they are flying so why won't I fly, but I didn't fly. I landed on the hard cold floor."

Burna Boy then remarked that when his mum came home and saw that he had broken his tooth, she was very cross with him.

Watch the interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants the NYSC program to be scrapped

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw wants the NYSC program to be scrapped

Chike continues Pop exploration 1 year after 'The Brother's Keeper'

Chike continues Pop exploration 1 year after 'The Brother's Keeper'

Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj refuses to end ship with Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I really wanted to be a superhero when I was a child - Burna Boy

I really wanted to be a superhero when I was a child - Burna Boy

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

'The Black Book' is coming to Netflix in September

'The Black Book' is coming to Netflix in September

Nollywood heist movie 'Charlie And The Boys' lands official release date

Nollywood heist movie 'Charlie And The Boys' lands official release date

Kiddwaya is confident his relationship will survive after kissing Mercy Eke

Kiddwaya is confident his relationship will survive after kissing Mercy Eke

Netflix set to explore South Africa's young adult scene with 'Miseducation'

Netflix set to explore South Africa's young adult scene with 'Miseducation'

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Simi strongly condemned 'Big Brother Naija' star Seyi Awolowo for his comments made during the show.

He needs to be flogged - Simi drags 'BBNaija All Stars' housemate Seyi

Tiwa Savage advices women to date men who would treat them to luxurious things

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

OJ Blaq

Ghanaian celebrities who died at the peak of their prime

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has tragically lost his mother [Cable NG]

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away