I once wanted to become a reverend father because of my father - Charly Boy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The musician also said that his father "ruined him with religion."

Controversial singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy reconsidered being a reverend after going to the seminary. [Skabash]
Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast, Charly Boy revealed how his father's influence and strong religious background shaped his early life, leading him towards a path he eventually realised did not suit him.

Recalling his formative years, Charly Boy expressed: "When I was younger, my father damaged me with religion and religiosity because I remember when I was 13 or 14, I started serving mass at the church, and every time was Bible Study on the weekends. All of us were hungry to become mass servants at the time, so after six years, it was hip at the time to become a reverend father, so I too wanted to become a reverend father."

He continued: "So that's how I walked into the seminary for my class one before the war broke out. So yeah, I was actually going to become a priest, but then I saw that it didn't fit me."

Charly Boy's recalled his struggle to meet his father's expectations and adhere to a religious upbringing. He acknowledged that his brief stint at the seminary came to an end when he realised that the path towards becoming a reverend father did not align with his true self.

This is not the first time Charly Boy has opened up about the impact of his late father's strong religious influence on his life. In 2018, during the Justice Oputa Annual Conference, he shared a similar sentiment, revealing that his consideration of priesthood stemmed from trying to fulfil his father's expectations as a devoted altar boy.

