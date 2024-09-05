ADVERTISEMENT
I never daydream about getting married unlike other young girls - Nancy Isime

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stresses that she is more money-focused.

Nancy Isime is more focused on financial independence than marriage [Instagram/Nancyisime]
Nancy Isime is more focused on financial independence than marriage [Instagram/Nancyisime]

Speaking during a recent interview on the Creativitea Live with Lynda podcast, the actress opened up about her aspirations, which are focused on working, money, and not marriage.

She said, "I've always seen myself working. I say this to a few people but when young girls sit down and daydream about getting married, I never did.

"I used to daydream about working and making my own money and being independent. I fear that I might not even have my dream wedding because what is a dream wedding? Even if I get married, it will just be a wedding that we both agree at the same time is how we feel and where we are at. If it's a big wedding, fine, if it's a small wedding, whatever we feel," Isime added.

The actress stressed that her current stance traces back to her childhood and upbringing when there wasn't always money.

She explained, "I've always been that child that always saw myself having my own money. Maybe because I came from a humble background where asking for anything was almost taboo. You're supposed to know that there is no money, so don't ask but if we give you, take. I used to be like, 'I can't wait to have my own money and do my own thing."

Isime stressed that her priority lies in making her money and providing her ideal lifestyle for herself.

She concluded, "That's why I'm such a believer in spending on myself; I spend on myself so much that nobody can take the position of 'if not me, you won't have this life.'"

See the full interview below:

I never daydream about getting married unlike other young girls - Nancy Isime

