I miss you every day - Wizkid celebrates his mother's posthumous birthday

He says that the album he has made in her honour is the best that he has ever made.

The artist took to X on July 4, 2024, to express his emotions and commemorate the occasion, highlighting how much he missed her.

He wrote, "Happy birthday, love of my life! I miss you every day. The first one without you here feels unreal. Nothing makes sense without you, mama! Life is empty without you. Continue to watch over us! My heart is broken forever! love you love love you, MORAYO mi. Your smile is a memory I will never forget. Your laugh! Your hugs and kisses. I miss you dearly!"

Wizkid also wrote, "MORAYO!! Best album I ever made!! Now listen! It’s only up from here!"

Wizkid's post [X/Wizkid]
Wizkid's post [X/Wizkid]

According to reports from a close associate of the singer, his mother, Jane Dolapo, passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023. She was then laid to rest on October 13, 2023.

The star's family members attended the intimate church service held in Lagos, all dressed in gold attire. In numerous clips on social media from the service in honour of the singer's late mother, Wizkid and other members were seen highly emotionally overwhelmed by grief.

Wizkid and his mum
Wizkid and his mum

His mother is seen as highly pivotal to Wizkid's success as a global superstar. She was even often seen supporting her son's music career by attending his concerts on occasion. The singer himself described her as a massive support in his song Joy.

The notable lyrics say, "When I was a little boy, mama told me, 'My boy, chase your dreams and keep believing, and the sky will be your beginning."

Following his mother's passing, Wizkid announced that his next album would be named after her.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

