I just let men take the lead when they're in my life - 'BBNaija' star Tolani Baj

Speaking with Clout Radio, the reality TV star was asked how she handles being an independent woman but still being treated like a princess by a man she's dating. She said that when she's with someone, she tends to fade into a more as a more submissive version of herself and let him lead.

"So when I don't have a guy in my life right, I'm in my masculine energy. I do everything with or without a man. But when I do have a man in my life, I let him take the lead and I have to constantly remember that 'baby girl, relax in your feminine energy, you don't have to be too forward,'" she explained.

Tolani Baj emphasised on how she let's the man handle things that she would otherwise have done by herself, if she was single.

"Even if I know how to do something, I'd still pretend and be like a damsel in distress like 'Hey babe, how do you do that?' when deeply I can do it. In fact, if it's to change a tyre I can change tyres," she said.

Tolani Baj laughed then added, "Okay I'm lying, I can't change a tyre but if it has to come to that I will learn it. But I just let men take the lead when they're in my life, but if they're not in my life and I have to be independent I will step into that role like a boss."