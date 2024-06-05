ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I just let men take the lead when they're in my life - 'BBNaija' star Tolani Baj

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that she constantly has to remind herself to be in her "feminine energy."

BBNaija star Tolani Baj [Instagram/Tolanibaj]
BBNaija star Tolani Baj [Instagram/Tolanibaj]

Recommended articles

Speaking with Clout Radio, the reality TV star was asked how she handles being an independent woman but still being treated like a princess by a man she's dating. She said that when she's with someone, she tends to fade into a more as a more submissive version of herself and let him lead.

"So when I don't have a guy in my life right, I'm in my masculine energy. I do everything with or without a man. But when I do have a man in my life, I let him take the lead and I have to constantly remember that 'baby girl, relax in your feminine energy, you don't have to be too forward,'" she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tolani Baj emphasised on how she let's the man handle things that she would otherwise have done by herself, if she was single.

"Even if I know how to do something, I'd still pretend and be like a damsel in distress like 'Hey babe, how do you do that?' when deeply I can do it. In fact, if it's to change a tyre I can change tyres," she said.

Tolani Baj laughed then added, "Okay I'm lying, I can't change a tyre but if it has to come to that I will learn it. But I just let men take the lead when they're in my life, but if they're not in my life and I have to be independent I will step into that role like a boss."

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I just let men take the lead when they're in my life - 'BBNaija' star Tolani Baj

I just let men take the lead when they're in my life - 'BBNaija' star Tolani Baj

D'banj continues 20th anniversary celebrations with new single written by Olamide

D'banj continues 20th anniversary celebrations with new single written by Olamide

Remembering a Philanthropist: A look at TB Joshua's charitable work

Remembering a Philanthropist: A look at TB Joshua's charitable work

Nollywood filmmaker Priye Diri selected for the Film Independent LA Residency Program

Nollywood filmmaker Priye Diri selected for the Film Independent LA Residency Program

Rising Afrobeats sensation 'HOLA' ignites phenomenal new single 'Psychedelic'

Rising Afrobeats sensation 'HOLA' ignites phenomenal new single 'Psychedelic'

Ayra Starr surpasses Tyla to become African artist with most Spotify listeners

Ayra Starr surpasses Tyla to become African artist with most Spotify listeners

I didn't ask anyone to vote - Toyin Abraham defends her support for Tinubu amid backlash

I didn't ask anyone to vote - Toyin Abraham defends her support for Tinubu amid backlash

Tems teases collaboration with J Cole off her debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Tems teases collaboration with J Cole off her debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Wumi Toriola wraps up production of her upcoming first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Wumi Toriola wraps up production of her upcoming first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer/songwriter Young Jonn

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Toolz and Tunde have two children together [Instagram/Toolzo]

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child

Brymo doubles down on support for Tinubu.

President Tinubu is officially my GOAT - Brymo on national anthem change

Timini and other Nigerian stars born in June[Instagram/_Timini]

Tems, Timini and 12 other Nigerian celebrities born in June