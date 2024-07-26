I have never said 'I love you' to anyone or been in love - Falz

Speaking on a recent interview of the Menisms Podcast, the rapper shared that he has not reached the point in a relationship where such expressions of love are made.

He said, "I've never really said I love you to anybody. I've never been in love; I have never gotten to that level of emotional commitment and they've not said it to me sha. You know there is a level in a relationship where it's like, 'Oh, I love you, baby, I love you too', I've never gotten there."

Falz explained that he tends to be upfront about his feelings and intentions from the start of a relationship.

"I've just not made the commitment," he continued, "I've always been upfront about my feelings and my disposition and commitment early on, so we're usually on the same page. That way, nobody is going to run off on their own tangent because we know what's going on. Also, from time to time, I feel like these conversations need to be revisited every now and then."

"At the end of the day, it's not like I'm not expressive, maybe I've just been consistently true to the cause and I've now become accustomed to the mindset of always guiding," he concluded.

During a previous interview, Falz confessed that he had been single since 2008 for numerous reasons.

"My last relationship was in 2008; I was 18 years old precisely. It's not like I'm running away; it's just been like a rollercoaster, a couple of different things for a couple of different reasons. It keeps changing, and I just haven't felt ready."

