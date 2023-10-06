Burna Boy does not like Twitter people and it's not just Nigerians
Turns out y'all are too crazy for him, and Nigerian Twitter users are not at the top of the list.
The singer shared his ick in a recent interview, describing Twitter people as mad. He thought that Nigerian Twitter users were the only ones who were viscous on the platform, but he was wrong.
He said, "I don't like people on Twitter, I used to think that it was just Nigerians on Twitter that were just mad then I went to Kenya and saw that it was the same thing. Then I went to South Africa and saw that it was the same thing."
Speaking on the American Twitter fandom in particular, he was in awe of how their structure was. Using American rapper Lil Durk's rap group called his OTF which stands for 'Only the Family', he expressed how American Twitter users are.
"Then I went to America! Americans have their own group. They have their own group, you'd see that all of them are tagged. You know how Lil' Durk has his OTF, Twitter mad users have their own, It's a worldwide pandemic," he added, utterly surprised.
Burna Boy isn't the only singer who does not like the platform, Mavins signee Boy Spyce once revealed that he does not like Twitter influencers. According to him, Twitter influencers are being paid by artists to push narratives and make musicians trend even when their music might not be great.
