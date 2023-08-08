ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Boy Spyce shares why he doesn't like Twitter influencers

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising sensation Boy Spyce has revealed why he blocked Twitter influencers.

Boy Spyce shares why he doesn't like Twitter influencers
Boy Spyce shares why he doesn't like Twitter influencers

Recommended articles

One artist who doesn't seem to believe in recruiting Twitter influencers is Mavin's signee Boy Spyce who revealed in an interview that he blocked Twitter influencers because he doesn't believe in paying people to push his songs.

In an interview with Cool FM, Boy Spyce shares that Twitter influencers are being paid by artists to push their narratives and make them trend even when the song might not be great.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Boy Spyce, he doesn't believe in paying people to sell his narratives because he has resounding faith in his music. This faith even led him to block all the Twitter influencers as he has no plans of ever paying them.

According to the artist who has enjoyed an impressive 2023 with the release of his records 'Folake' and 'Carry Me Go' with Khaid, Boy Spyce says that his vision goes beyond the validation of influencers and social media.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Boy Spyce shares why he doesn't like Twitter influencers

Boy Spyce shares why he doesn't like Twitter influencers

'BBNaija' star Christy-O explains her shady tweets subbing All Star housemates

'BBNaija' star Christy-O explains her shady tweets subbing All Star housemates

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel and Soma's ship runs into some issues on 'BBNaija All Stars'

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

AMAA screening college kicks off movie selections ahead of 2023 awards

Doyin pardons Adekunle this week on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin pardons Adekunle this week on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike emerges Head of House of 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike emerges Head of House of 'BBNaija All Stars'

I used to sell akara with my mum, hoping big men would give me money - Don Jazzy

I used to sell akara with my mum, hoping big men would give me money - Don Jazzy

Nigerian comedian AY Makun's Lagos house catches fire

Nigerian comedian AY Makun's Lagos house catches fire

Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr features on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite'

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

'Maverick' is a notice for Kizz Daniel to switch it up

Adekunle talks about responding to internet trolls

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold