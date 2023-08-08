Boy Spyce shares why he doesn't like Twitter influencers

One artist who doesn't seem to believe in recruiting Twitter influencers is Mavin's signee Boy Spyce who revealed in an interview that he blocked Twitter influencers because he doesn't believe in paying people to push his songs.

In an interview with Cool FM, Boy Spyce shares that Twitter influencers are being paid by artists to push their narratives and make them trend even when the song might not be great.

According to Boy Spyce, he doesn't believe in paying people to sell his narratives because he has resounding faith in his music. This faith even led him to block all the Twitter influencers as he has no plans of ever paying them.