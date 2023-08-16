I don't have anything against people who have baby mamas - Chike
Our loverboy has no negative thoughts or feelings about it.
Recommended articles
During an interview with The Cable Lifestyle, he was asked about his opinion on the growing trend of having baby mamas in today's music industry.
In response, he expressed an understanding of certain circumstances through which some women become baby mamas. He harboured no judgment towards men who have children out of wedlock. To him, pregnancies are bound to happen every once in a while.
Chike said, "I do not have anything against it; it was not an intentional thing for most people. So yes, you never know. You know when a man and a woman enter a room and turn off the light, you know what will happen. I would say it happens; I mean, if you are having sex, there is a chance that there will be a product of that sexual relationship, right?"
He remarked that times have changed and having baby mamas is no longer as taboo as it used to be. Back in the day, bearing children outside of marriage was frowned upon, but not anymore.
In his words, "A couple of years ago, it used to be considered taboo, but it does not look like one now. I really do not have any opinion on that. The goal is for that not to happen, but if it happens, we will take it as it is."
The singer noted that even though he has no intention of having a baby mama, he would embrace the child if it ever did happen. He humorously emphasised that anything can be seen as scandalous; depending on each person's perception
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng