ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don't have anything against people who have baby mamas - Chike

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Our loverboy has no negative thoughts or feelings about it.

Nigerian singer Chike believes that having baby mama's should not be taboo[Instagram/OfficialChike]
Nigerian singer Chike believes that having baby mama's should not be taboo[Instagram/OfficialChike]

Recommended articles

During an interview with The Cable Lifestyle, he was asked about his opinion on the growing trend of having baby mamas in today's music industry.

In response, he expressed an understanding of certain circumstances through which some women become baby mamas. He harboured no judgment towards men who have children out of wedlock. To him, pregnancies are bound to happen every once in a while.

Chike stepped into the spotlight in 2008, as the first runner up in season 1 of Project fame Africa
Chike stepped into the spotlight in 2008, as the first runner up in season 1 of Project fame Africa Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Chike said, "I do not have anything against it; it was not an intentional thing for most people. So yes, you never know. You know when a man and a woman enter a room and turn off the light, you know what will happen. I would say it happens; I mean, if you are having sex, there is a chance that there will be a product of that sexual relationship, right?"

He remarked that times have changed and having baby mamas is no longer as taboo as it used to be. Back in the day, bearing children outside of marriage was frowned upon, but not anymore.

In his words, "A couple of years ago, it used to be considered taboo, but it does not look like one now. I really do not have any opinion on that. The goal is for that not to happen, but if it happens, we will take it as it is."

The singer noted that even though he has no intention of having a baby mama, he would embrace the child if it ever did happen. He humorously emphasised that anything can be seen as scandalous; depending on each person's perception

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spotlight presenter Kiki Okafor: Connecting global listeners with Soulful Vybz of Lagos

Spotlight presenter Kiki Okafor: Connecting global listeners with Soulful Vybz of Lagos

I don't have anything against people who have baby mamas - Chike

I don't have anything against people who have baby mamas - Chike

Adekunle and Venita's ship waxs stronger on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle and Venita's ship waxs stronger on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Patoranking's new album 'World Best' set to be released in September

Patoranking's new album 'World Best' set to be released in September

Asake sells out O2 Arena ahead of his landmark concert

Asake sells out O2 Arena ahead of his landmark concert

'Jagun Jagun' hits 2.1 million views globally on Netflix

'Jagun Jagun' hits 2.1 million views globally on Netflix

Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo confesses to using weight loss medication

Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo confesses to using weight loss medication

John Dumelo loses mother

John Dumelo loses mother

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo's wife Heidi is done this time [Instagram/SinaRambo]

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

Rihanna is reportedly now a mother of 2!!

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to baby number 2, a girl!

AY Makun appreciates his wife and fans in a heartfelt post, following their house fire pm sunday.

AY Makun thanks his wife for standing by him after house fire

Former Big Brother Naija housemate is now a mother of 3! [Instagram/officialgiftypowers]

BBNaija's Gifty Powers welcomes her baby boy to the world