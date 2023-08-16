I don't have anything against people who have baby mamas - Chike

During an interview with The Cable Lifestyle, he was asked about his opinion on the growing trend of having baby mamas in today's music industry.

In response, he expressed an understanding of certain circumstances through which some women become baby mamas. He harboured no judgment towards men who have children out of wedlock. To him, pregnancies are bound to happen every once in a while.

Pulse Nigeria

Chike said, "I do not have anything against it; it was not an intentional thing for most people. So yes, you never know. You know when a man and a woman enter a room and turn off the light, you know what will happen. I would say it happens; I mean, if you are having sex, there is a chance that there will be a product of that sexual relationship, right?"

He remarked that times have changed and having baby mamas is no longer as taboo as it used to be. Back in the day, bearing children outside of marriage was frowned upon, but not anymore.

In his words, "A couple of years ago, it used to be considered taboo, but it does not look like one now. I really do not have any opinion on that. The goal is for that not to happen, but if it happens, we will take it as it is."