ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

Babatunde Lawal

Teni headlined news after revealing she lost 75 pounds (34 kg) of body weight without surgery.

Teni's before and after [Instagram]
Teni's before and after [Instagram]

Singer and self-professed "sugar mummy of the world," Teni Apata, has explained that she feared for her health, which led to her weight loss journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Teni posted a video on Twitter flaunting her transformation and mouthing musical lyrics that explained why she had to shed weight.

“I realised you only have one life. Me, I don’t want to die," she said. In order to encourage people who might want to go on the same journey, she said looking at her should be enough. "If you need inspiration, you're looking right here...look at me,” the singer said.

Teni revealed on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that she shed 75 pounds naturally without the use of surgery, but the comments that followed the post caused the singer to criticise a wide range of people.

“Lost 75 pounds no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can suck mine!” she wrote in response to the negative comments.

This is not the first time a celebrity has come under fire for their weight loss journey.

Earlier this year, Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, chastised an Instagram user for claiming that she had previously admitted to having weight loss surgery.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alexx Ekubo's ex deletes apology post, claims she was forced to write it

Alexx Ekubo's ex deletes apology post, claims she was forced to write it

JJC Skillz shares lessons from 2022

JJC Skillz shares lessons from 2022

Queen Fairy churn out new song 'Control Me'

Queen Fairy churn out new song 'Control Me'

Fela Kuti & Burna Boy make Rollingstone to 200 singers of all time

Fela Kuti & Burna Boy make Rollingstone to 200 singers of all time

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

9ice celebrates third wedding anniversary with dope black-on-black photos

9ice celebrates third wedding anniversary with dope black-on-black photos

Tomike Adeoye is expecting baby number 2

Tomike Adeoye is expecting baby number 2

Fans wait over 8 hours for a 1-hour performance at Burna Boy's 'Lagos Love Damini' Concert [Pulse Review]

Fans wait over 8 hours for a 1-hour performance at Burna Boy's 'Lagos Love Damini' Concert [Pulse Review]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy's Maybach

Burna Boy's Maybach lands in his home

portable coffin [Daily Post]

Reactions trail Portable after pulling up on stage in a coffin

10 Nigerian celebrities we lost in 2022 [Pulse List]

10 Nigerian celebrities we lost in 2022 [Pulse List]

Yul Edochie extends season greeting from his two families

Yul Edochie extends season's greetings from his two families