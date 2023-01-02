'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

Teni posted a video on Twitter flaunting her transformation and mouthing musical lyrics that explained why she had to shed weight.

“I realised you only have one life. Me, I don’t want to die," she said. In order to encourage people who might want to go on the same journey, she said looking at her should be enough. "If you need inspiration, you're looking right here...look at me,” the singer said.

Teni revealed on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that she shed 75 pounds naturally without the use of surgery, but the comments that followed the post caused the singer to criticise a wide range of people.

“Lost 75 pounds no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can suck mine!” she wrote in response to the negative comments.

This is not the first time a celebrity has come under fire for their weight loss journey.