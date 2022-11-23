RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Musician, Teni looks amazing! It’s obvious that she has lost a lot of weight, but now she’s being more open about it.

Teni's before and after [Instagram]

Recently, we wrote about how Teniola Apata body, look and aesthetic have undergone an amazing transformation. If you look at her before and after pictures, you will see a lot of differences.

She not only looks visibly good, but even her style has changed, opting for more feminine fabrics and a whole lot of makeup. Way to go living and eating healthy.

Teni had a word for haters who accused her of undergoing surgery to lose weight. According to her, it's all hard work. She even revealed that she lost a whopping 75kg without surgery - that’s a lot.

Teni needs to share her exact exercise regime and diet routine.

