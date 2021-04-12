Nigerian movie veteran Jide Kosoko has revealed that he did not intentionally become polygamous rather it was the will of God.

The movie star made this known during a chat with Vanguard.

“I never envisaged being a polygamist though I am a product of one. My parents didn’t support it either. My first wife was a businesswoman. I craved for somebody who was in the same field as me," he said.

The movie veteran recount how he became a polygamist. [Punch]

"In those days, the best advice you can get is from your better half and that was how the second woman came to be. Along the line, I lost the two to childbirths within 11 months interval. I had seven children at that time, so I didn’t plan remarrying or having more children again."

ALSO READ: Jide Kosoko finally opens up on death of wife

"But after much persuasion from my doctor and relatives, I decided to have a woman with the agreement of not having more children but a complete African woman will not agree to that. One thing led to the other and I got two women again. So being a polygamist is not intentional but God’s design which I do not have a right over.”

Jide Kosoko and his daughters, Sola and Bidemi [Instagram/Jide Kosoko]

Born in 1954, Kosoko is a Nigerian actor, director and producer.

He started his acting career in the 1970s.

He has since gone on to become one of the most popular faces in the Nigerian movie industry.