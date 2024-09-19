ADVERTISEMENT
I await your lawsuit - Actress Adunni Ade claps back at cab driver

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Actress Adunni Ade says she is ready for his lawyers
The situation unfolded on September 18, 2024, when Ade publicly accused Njoku of taking off with her package and ignoring her calls.

In her initial Instagram post, Ade called out both Njoku and the ride-sharing platform, In-drive, and her post garnered significant attention from her followers. They joined her in demanding accountability from the service and that night, she announced that Njoku had returned the package after his profile was locked by the platform.

However, the conflict did not end there. On September 19, Ade posted screenshots of her interactions with Njoku and her fashion designer, who sent the package. Some of the screenshots showed a disgruntled Njoku slamming the actress for smearing his name and threatening legal action against her.

He wrote, "You have made nonsense of my image and I have contacted my legal team and we'll see you in court. You are not the person who requested the ride. Many human rights activists and lawyers have called me and think I won't let it go that way. You must render an unreserved apology and ask Instablog to pull the post down."

In an interesting turn of events, the actress stressed that she is ready for his lawsuit and his lawyers.

"Francis Njoku, I am about that life! I want all the smoke. I wait on your human rights activists letter or Law suit!" she wrote in part.

