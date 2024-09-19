ADVERTISEMENT
Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Despite his legal threats, she has promptly pulled out and posted her receipts on social media.

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has called Indrive out on social media [Instagram/AdunniAde]
Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has called Indrive out on social media [Instagram/AdunniAde]

It all began on September 18, 2024, when the actress called the driver named Frances Njoku and the hailing platform out on Instagram, alleging that he took off with her package and was not picking up calls. Her post garnered significant attention on social media, and her followers joined her to call Indrive out.

Later that night, Adunni Ade announced that the Njoku delivered her package after his profile was locked by the platform.

However, it did not end there. On September 19, Adunni Ade took to Instagram with screenshots showing all her interactions with Njoku and her fashion designer, who sent the package out.

Some of the screenshots showed a disgruntled Njoku slamming the actress for smearing his name and threatening legal action against her.

He wrote, "You have made nonsense of my image and I have contacted my legal team and we'll see you in court. You are not the person who requested the ride. Many human rights activists and lawyers have called me and think I won't let it go that way. You must render an unreserved apology and ask Instablog to pull the post down."

In her post, Ade explained the context of all the screenshots she uploaded and emphasised that the driver was at fault.

She wrote in part, "One thing about me is I do not lie nor cheat my fellow being. When we speak of change, let that change start with you! With the current economic state, everyone is doing what they can to stay afloat irrespective of your finances."

She concluded, "In my whole adult life of ordering and delivering or using services of logistic companies, I have never encountered anyone as rude, uncivilized, ill-mannered, arrogant, entitled as Frances Njoku."

