I am too disciplined to become a thief - Actress Lizzy Anjorin debunks reports

Speaking during an interview with media personality Timi Agbaje, the actress told her side of the story, asserting that she could never steal.

She said, "Let's first establish the fact that we're talking about ₦91,000 gold when a gram of gold was 150,000. A gram of gold is less than a grain of rice so how can you go into the market to steal something less than a grain of rice, a single rice?"

The actress expressed her frustration regarding the accusation, stating that the notion that she would steal gold was "ridiculous."

"I'm a certified jewellery seller, I sell gold and diamonds. I am also a certified fabric merchant so how can I stoop so low to go to Eko Idumota to steal a gram of gold? Something that is less than a grain of rice? That is ridiculous. I am not a thief, I will never be a thief. I am too straightforward and too disciplined to become a thief," she said.

Recall that on February 5, 2024, a viral video of her in a shop made rounds on social media and in the video, she was accused of shoplifting. Anjorin was seen trying to avoid being recorded by her accusers and then moved from her seat to a place where her face was not as visible. A crowd had gathered and a woman's voice could be heard stressing that the actress did not steal.

However, after that, she took to social media and stressed that she was framed by someone she called "Shekpeteri."

See the full interview with Timi Agbaje below: