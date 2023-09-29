I am not an abuser - Soma apologises for his altercation with Angel

He expressed his remorse during a recent post-eviction interview with Arise TV, emphasising that he would never hurt Angel or any woman at that. The reality star stressed that he wanted the viewers to understand that his seemingly violent behaviour at the time was out of character for him.

Soma said, "I got a strike in the house before I go further, I'd like to apologise for the outlook. I would never hurt Angel or any lady, I am a perfect gentleman. But sometimes when our emotions and frustrations get high, plus being in the house makes you crazy and out of character, and some stuff you won't do on a normal day in the real world."

Going further, he added that what he wanted the public to know is that he is a lover of women and that he is not an abuser or woman beater, regardless of how damning the altercation with Angel looked.

"I am not an abuser, I have never hurt a lady, I love women and I stand up for women. If you notice, half of the time in the house I was always shouting 'girl power'. So yeah, I'm all for women and that's something that I'd love for people to understand," Soma clarified.

Back in the house, Angel and Soma got into an argument, during which she refused to talk to him and walked away from him. Soma on the other hand continued to tail her wherever she went, blocking her path and forcing her to speak to him despite her repeatedly saying that she did not want to speak to him.

In the clips Soma seemed very upset by her refusal to speak to him and held her tight on the arm, refusing to let go even though she told him to leave her alone.

This action caused Biggie to grant him a strike, he also suffered a backlash from the public with many calling his harassment violent and abusive towards women. He has now publicly apologised for this action.

