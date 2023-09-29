ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am not an abuser - Soma apologises for his altercation with Angel

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He attests that being in the Big Brother house for too long makes people behave out of character.

Soma stresses that he has never and would never hurt angel[Daily Post]
Soma stresses that he has never and would never hurt angel[Daily Post]

Recommended articles

He expressed his remorse during a recent post-eviction interview with Arise TV, emphasising that he would never hurt Angel or any woman at that. The reality star stressed that he wanted the viewers to understand that his seemingly violent behaviour at the time was out of character for him.

Soma said, "I got a strike in the house before I go further, I'd like to apologise for the outlook. I would never hurt Angel or any lady, I am a perfect gentleman. But sometimes when our emotions and frustrations get high, plus being in the house makes you crazy and out of character, and some stuff you won't do on a normal day in the real world."

Going further, he added that what he wanted the public to know is that he is a lover of women and that he is not an abuser or woman beater, regardless of how damning the altercation with Angel looked.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am not an abuser, I have never hurt a lady, I love women and I stand up for women. If you notice, half of the time in the house I was always shouting 'girl power'. So yeah, I'm all for women and that's something that I'd love for people to understand," Soma clarified.

Back in the house, Angel and Soma got into an argument, during which she refused to talk to him and walked away from him. Soma on the other hand continued to tail her wherever she went, blocking her path and forcing her to speak to him despite her repeatedly saying that she did not want to speak to him.

In the clips Soma seemed very upset by her refusal to speak to him and held her tight on the arm, refusing to let go even though she told him to leave her alone.

This action caused Biggie to grant him a strike, he also suffered a backlash from the public with many calling his harassment violent and abusive towards women. He has now publicly apologised for this action.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising act Noon Dave features South African star Pabi Cooper on 'Hillary' remix

Rising act Noon Dave features South African star Pabi Cooper on 'Hillary' remix

Sam Larry pleads his innocence over alleged involvement in Mohad's death

Sam Larry pleads his innocence over alleged involvement in Mohad's death

I am not an abuser - Soma apologises for his altercation with Angel

I am not an abuser - Soma apologises for his altercation with Angel

Victony teams up with AV for new single 'Jaga Jaga'

Victony teams up with AV for new single 'Jaga Jaga'

The 'Night of Shorts' third edition is finally here

The 'Night of Shorts' third edition is finally here

Apple Music lists ODUMODUBLVCK & Seyi Vibez among its 5 fast-rising artists

Apple Music lists ODUMODUBLVCK & Seyi Vibez among its 5 fast-rising artists

Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

Tiwa Savage promises electrifying concert after landing in Kenya

Tiwa Savage promises electrifying concert after landing in Kenya

6 times Mercy was the highlight queen on 'BBNaija All Stars'

6 times Mercy was the highlight queen on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda tells Naira Marley to report himself to the police [meeteverydaypeople]

Bella Shmurda seemingly throws shade at Naira Marley in new tweet

The healthcare facility stresses that he was dead on arrival.

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his sons Jalil and Jelani [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

Having my kids made me more human - Kizz Daniel on fatherhood

Mary Remmy Njoku questions Nigerians morality on the issue.

Stop asking for a DNA test - Mary Njoku defends Mohbad's widow Omowumi