How UAE ban almost ruined my wedding - Rita Dominic

Babatunde Lawal

Rita Dominic and her spouse, Daily Times publisher Fidelis Anosike, exchanged vows in a white wedding ceremony in England over the weekend.

Rita Dominic's wedding gown [Instagram/chiomakpotha]
Newly-wedded Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has highlighted how the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Visa ban almost deprived her of her wedding dress.

The Nollywood actress married her Fidelis Anosike this weekend in a star-studded white wedding in Yorkshire, England.

In a recent Instagram post aimed at showing her gratitude, the 47-year-old thespian recounts how the UAE ban nearly ruined the wedding, but her designer, Michael Nardi, went the extra mile and ensured the event was a success.

She wrote: “Thank God for a beautiful weekend full of love and joy. Thank you to @micheal5inco for making my dream wedding gown. It was a lot of hard work and patience since we were in two different countries. The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer @micheal_nardi_ who you see in this video came to the rescue by going above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both.”

She also thanked her "dream team" for their help in making her look stunning for the day.

“Thank you to my dream team who worked hard to get me looking good in this gown. Love you all from the bottom of my heart. @thestudiobysbym @oluchionuigbo @lessandrasbeauty @bkuniquehair @kateokpo,” she said.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the UAE, through its licenced travel agents in several countries, announced the stoppage of visa issuance to Nigeria and 19 other countries.

