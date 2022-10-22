RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians, rejects pending applications

Nurudeen Shotayo

The UAE authorities said visa issuance to Nigerians will be restored once issues with the Nigerian government are resolved.

UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians, rejects pending applications.
UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians, rejects pending applications.

Read Also

Reports say the decision was conveyed in a notice issued to its trade partners in Nigeria including travel agencies on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Although no reason has been given for the ban, the Dubai authorities announced that all applications from Nigerians have been put on-hold pending the resolution of the issues between the UAE government and the Nigerian government.

The latest pronouncement by the UAE immigration authorities applies to all Nigerians seeking to travel to the Western Asia country.

The notice sent to Nigerian travel agents stated that, “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.

The Punch talked to a source from Wakanow who confirmed that, “It is true, it was issued yesterday. The Dubai immigration did not state when the ban would be lifted but for now, everything is on hold.”

Also, a customer representative from Air Peace confirmed to the paper that the arline is still flying to Dubai with those who already have valid visas.

The representative stated that if any changes were to occur regarding flight for Nigerians, it would be duly communicated, adding that no issue had been raised at the moment.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote demands arrest of importers of foreign textile materials

Dangote demands arrest of importers of foreign textile materials

How we begged Tinubu to allow Sanwo-Olu go for 2nd term - CAN Chairman

How we begged Tinubu to allow Sanwo-Olu go for 2nd term - CAN Chairman

How kidnappers killed worshipper, abducted man, son in Taraba mosque

How kidnappers killed worshipper, abducted man, son in Taraba mosque

UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians, rejects pending applications

UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians, rejects pending applications

Buhari says Nigeria's future safer in with APC

Buhari says Nigeria's future safer in with APC

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Renowened investigative journalist, Dele Giwa was assassinated on October 19, 1986

Tribute: 36 years after his assassination, Dele Giwa remains a household name in media industry

Oby Ezekwesili and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet