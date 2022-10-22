UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians, rejects pending applications.

Reports say the decision was conveyed in a notice issued to its trade partners in Nigeria including travel agencies on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Although no reason has been given for the ban, the Dubai authorities announced that all applications from Nigerians have been put on-hold pending the resolution of the issues between the UAE government and the Nigerian government.

The latest pronouncement by the UAE immigration authorities applies to all Nigerians seeking to travel to the Western Asia country.

The notice sent to Nigerian travel agents stated that, “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.”

The Punch talked to a source from Wakanow who confirmed that, “It is true, it was issued yesterday. The Dubai immigration did not state when the ban would be lifted but for now, everything is on hold.”

Also, a customer representative from Air Peace confirmed to the paper that the arline is still flying to Dubai with those who already have valid visas.