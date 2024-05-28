ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How I relocated to the US after previously being denied a visa - Helen Paul

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She found out the reason she was denied before was because she worked on a visitation visa.

Helen Paul [Instagram/ItsHelenPaul]
Helen Paul [Instagram/ItsHelenPaul]

Recommended articles

The actress was recently interviewed by media personality Daddy Freeze, who took a keen interest in her relocation to the United States of America.

When he asked her about her relocation story, she revealed that she did not initially plan to relocate, as she only needed a visa to visit her godfather with her husband. However, after applying for the visitation visa she was denied shortly after.

She began, "I didn't know that I was going to relocate, I had only applied for my visiting visa but I got rejected. For what reason? I wasn't sure, and it was the same day as my PHD graduation from the University of Lagos. My husband wanted us to visit my Godfather in Chicago to celebrate, so when I got the rejection I was surprised and then we spoke to my father who said to get me a lawyer to re-appeal."

ADVERTISEMENT

After re-appealing, she discovered that her initial visa was denied because she had worked in the US during a previous visitation.

She continued, "When he got us a lawyer the lawyer said 'I'm going to call you back' and when she called back she said, 'I see that you've been doing some jobs, you have an account and you haven't been paying tax.'"

Helen Paul confessed that she was unaware about the fact that her names and account were put down for taxes after small gigs.

"I was like 'Is that it?' because most times as entertainers we don't have the information. We come abroad with a visiting visa and we put it on Facebook or Instagram and then we have people calling you to say 'Come to our bar, party or birthday,' But when they are paying you, some of them are innocently wicked or they don't know, they would put your name and account on their tax as a record that they've given you a job," she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, her lawyer got back to her with an option of a visa for entertainers, which provided a stay for one or two years, and after some encouragement from her Godfather she took it.

"So we were told to do the visa for entertainers called the J1 visa, it's a one or two years green card. And then the lawyer called me back saying 'Congratulations, from your resume you have a PhD from one of the best universities in Nigeria,' and I said yes. When she got everything from me and we started exchanging emails and my godfather told me to try for it and I did," Helen Paul concluded.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rasey Nouah, Chris Odeh, Joy Odiete launch new production company BRS Studios

Rasey Nouah, Chris Odeh, Joy Odiete launch new production company BRS Studios

How I relocated to the US after previously being denied a visa - Helen Paul

How I relocated to the US after previously being denied a visa - Helen Paul

Nigerian celebrities perform 'We Are The World' to mark Children's Day

Nigerian celebrities perform 'We Are The World' to mark Children's Day

Sugarbana releases new EP titled 'ASHES'

Sugarbana releases new EP titled 'ASHES'

I low-key feel I make the kind of music she will like - Ayra Starr on Rihanna

I low-key feel I make the kind of music she will like - Ayra Starr on Rihanna

Ayra Starr closes in on Tyla's Spotify African record

Ayra Starr closes in on Tyla's Spotify African record

Kunle Afolayan says he once took a bank loan to make a film in new interview

Kunle Afolayan says he once took a bank loan to make a film in new interview

Charly Boy faces backlash for saying Wole Soyinka has a 'brain disease'

Charly Boy faces backlash for saying Wole Soyinka has a 'brain disease'

Bob Marley's Grandson teases remix of his hit single featuring Burna Boy

Bob Marley's Grandson teases remix of his hit single featuring Burna Boy

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

She was petrified by the concept of rapture [Vanity Fair/RENELL MEDRANORENELL MEDRANO]

I needed a break - Ayo Edebiri says she left the church because of her LGBTQ friends

Tiwa Savage [instagram/Tiwasavage]

We are special and make our mark anywhere - Tiwa Savage describes Nigerians

Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Mádé Kútì [Instagram/madekuti]

This is how Mádé Kútì balances coming from the Aníkúlápóo-Kútì family