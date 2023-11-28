Comedian Helen Paul feels small when she goes out with her lawyer husband

The comedian guest-starred on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast where she spoke on the reception she received when she first took her husband Femi to her office. She noted that more often than not, people questioned him on why he chose her, a comedian, as a wife rather than a lawyer like himself.

"My boss called my husband and said, 'Femi, is it that kind of Helen you want to date? You are more than that. But if you want to just enjoy yourself with her, it's okay oh!'" Helen began.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a different occasion at her former office, the HR manager told her husband that he was "too clean" for Helen.

She added, "I took Femi to my office then in TVC, my HR manager looked at Femi and said, 'Look at how clean you are, a lawyer. Why the choice of Helen?'"

She went on to note that those situations affected her so much that she decided against going to the same church as her husband when they were newly married.

Helen felt as though she could never be on par with her husband in terms of her career. For her, it was easier to avoid feeling small by avoiding introductions when with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's nothing I would wear that'd match up to Femi. And this introduction thing, Femi has a good voice, people would ask him, 'What do you do?' He'd be like, "I'm a lawyer, I'm the managing brand executive of....it's too much. And then they ask, 'What does she do?' And I'm like, 'Comedian,' ahhh," she continued.