How BBNaija's Princess learned to love the scar on her face

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the reality star narrated the story of how she was scarred on her face after being involved in a car accident in 2019. She noted that the car accident occurred on her way to the Abuja airport and that she has struggled to love herself with the scar since.

In her narration, Princess stressed that her face was always the most complimented part of her body and she grew up being told that she was beautiful, so after getting injured there she found herself battling with her self-esteem.

She said, "In 2019, I had an accident on my way to the airport. That was how I got this scar on my face. I was on my way to the airport because I had a job here in Lagos, and close to the airport in Abuja, I had an accident, and my life changed because I didn't know how I would live with a scar on my face. You know when you grow up and all your life you've been that beautiful girl; I've been beautiful since I was 5."

Shortly after her accident the COVID-19 lockdown happened and she looked at it every day, she added that the scar was part of the reasons she stepped away from the limelight. Given that she had always attributed her beauty to her facial features alone, Princess was forced to look within and accept herself with the scar.

"Then there was lockdown, so I had all of COVID-19 to wake up every day and see a scar on my face. Put on the camera to shoot a video and then there's a scar under my lip. It really did take me away from the cameras. I actually feel that is part of why I gave up," the reality star added.

Princess attributed her inner peace to God, asserting that she could not have made it through the depressive episode on her own. The All-Star also noted that she successfully reoriented herself to look beyond her outward beauty

