Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How BBNaija's Princess learned to love the scar on her face

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Her face was her favourite part of her body before the incident.

Princess took a while to accept her scar
Princess took a while to accept her scar

Recommended articles

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the reality star narrated the story of how she was scarred on her face after being involved in a car accident in 2019. She noted that the car accident occurred on her way to the Abuja airport and that she has struggled to love herself with the scar since.

In her narration, Princess stressed that her face was always the most complimented part of her body and she grew up being told that she was beautiful, so after getting injured there she found herself battling with her self-esteem.

Princess was the first housemate to be evicted on the BBNaija All Stars season [Instagram/pulsenaigerai247]
Princess was the first housemate to be evicted on the BBNaija All Stars season [Instagram/pulsenaigerai247] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

She said, "In 2019, I had an accident on my way to the airport. That was how I got this scar on my face. I was on my way to the airport because I had a job here in Lagos, and close to the airport in Abuja, I had an accident, and my life changed because I didn't know how I would live with a scar on my face. You know when you grow up and all your life you've been that beautiful girl; I've been beautiful since I was 5."

Shortly after her accident the COVID-19 lockdown happened and she looked at it every day, she added that the scar was part of the reasons she stepped away from the limelight. Given that she had always attributed her beauty to her facial features alone, Princess was forced to look within and accept herself with the scar.

Before the All Star season, she was initially a member of the 'shine your eye' edition of Big Brother Naija in 2021 [Instagram/IamPrincessOfficial]
Before the All Star season, she was initially a member of the 'shine your eye' edition of Big Brother Naija in 2021 [Instagram/IamPrincessOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

"Then there was lockdown, so I had all of COVID-19 to wake up every day and see a scar on my face. Put on the camera to shoot a video and then there's a scar under my lip. It really did take me away from the cameras. I actually feel that is part of why I gave up," the reality star added.

Princess attributed her inner peace to God, asserting that she could not have made it through the depressive episode on her own. The All-Star also noted that she successfully reoriented herself to look beyond her outward beauty

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video clip below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's how CJ Obasi created the breathtaking visuals in 'Mami Wata'

Here's how CJ Obasi created the breathtaking visuals in 'Mami Wata'

Flytime Fest 2023: Dates revealed, waitlist now open

Flytime Fest 2023: Dates revealed, waitlist now open

Nancy Isime and Brodda Shaggi get hit by Cupid in Love In A Showroom

Nancy Isime and Brodda Shaggi get hit by Cupid in "Love In A Showroom"

How BBNaija's Princess learned to love the scar on her face

How BBNaija's Princess learned to love the scar on her face

'Orah' lands a distribution deal at ongoing TIFF 2023

'Orah' lands a distribution deal at ongoing TIFF 2023

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

Our writing still has a long way to go - CJ Obasi on Nollywood

Our writing still has a long way to go - CJ Obasi on Nollywood

CJ Obasi wants filmmakers to figure out their why

CJ Obasi wants filmmakers to figure out their why

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad has sadly passed away. (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Seyi seeks to be forgiven and for all to go back to normal

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

Phyna says that she likes trouble[Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna responds to Chichi's ₦100 million lawsuit against her

Stan Nze and his wife are about to become parents [Legit.NG]

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife are expecting their first baby