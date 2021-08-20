In an exclusive exit interview with Pulse, the former taxi driver opened up about her scandalous comment, the future and her favourite and least favourite housemates.

Speaking on her Cross crush comment, Princess revealed that she made the statement to ease the minds of the housemates and create a distraction.

"I did that because I wanted to give the housemates and the audience something to talk about. I did it especially for the housemates because I did not want them to feel sober. So I wanted to give them something to talk about and something that won't make them think about losing their favourite," Princess shared.

The reality star also revealed that while she had hoped to be more expressive to Cross about her feelings. "I dropped hints. You guys just didn't notice. I was always giving him my food."

Speaking on what the future holds for herself and Cross, she shared: "If we had started the friendship in the house, we would have seen if it would have blossomed outside the house. But now there is nothing so I can't say much."

Like most evicted housemates, Princess also weighed in on the housemates still in the game and unsurprisingly, she noted the no love lost relationship between Pere and Whitemoney.

According to Princess, Pere has been very expressive about his dislike for Whitemoney which might play against him.

Now that the game is over, the reality star says the future will see her develop a cab hailing application as opposed to actively working as a taxi driver.