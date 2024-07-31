ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charly Boy, Femi Kuti, Ayuba, Daddy Showkey mourn Onyeka Onwenu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onwenu’s immense contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry would always be revered.

Late iconic singer, Onyeka Onwenu and Charly Boy Oputa [THISDAY Style]
Late iconic singer, Onyeka Onwenu and Charly Boy Oputa [THISDAY Style]

Recommended articles

Ayuba, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said Onwenu’s immense contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry would always be revered.

“I celebrate the life of our beloved Onyeka Onwenu. Though she may have been taken from us too soon, her spirit, good works will forever live on in the memories we cherish and the love we shared.

“Many would have ample and lofty things to write about her efforts on Nigeria entertainment industry growth. Onyeka has left this world in glory. May her soul rest in peace,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay tribute to the late Onwenu.

He wrote: “The Igbo nation mourns the loss of this iconic figure, whose impact transcended the entertainment industry.

“Onwenu’s death follows the recent passings of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, marking a period of profound loss for the Southeast region of Nigeria.

“Onwenu’s legacy as a cherished talent and tireless advocate will continue to inspire future generations.

Oh! My sister, Rest In Peace 😢.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti, expressed shock at the death of Onwenu.

“Shocked, waking up to very sad news of the passing of Mrs Onyeka Onwenu 🕊💔🕊.

“Rest in peace Ma, your beautiful voice will live forever. Condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Nigerian "Galala" singer, Daddy Showkey, with a display of the deceased’s picture on his Instagram page, wrote: “RIP Great Legend Onyeka Onwenu.

“Nobody know the news wey you go hear when you wake up in morning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that Onwenu was born in 1952. She began her music career in the 1980s and released her debut album, “For the Love of You,” in 1981. She has since released numerous albums and singles, including the hit song, “One Love”.

Onwenu has also acted in several Nollywood films and won numerous awards for her contributions to music and film. In addition to her entertainment career, Onwenu has also been involved in politics.

She was appointed as the Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture in 2013 and later became the Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development in 2016. She was awarded the National Honours of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance before she passed away

See Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance before she passed away

How 7 Nigerian celebrities reacted to the news of Onyeka Onwenu's death

How 7 Nigerian celebrities reacted to the news of Onyeka Onwenu's death

Charly Boy, Femi Kuti, Ayuba, Daddy Showkey mourn Onyeka Onwenu

Charly Boy, Femi Kuti, Ayuba, Daddy Showkey mourn Onyeka Onwenu

Prince William reportedly banned Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery

Prince William reportedly banned Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery

The married couple in the house is playing a dangerous game - BBNaija's Pere

The married couple in the house is playing a dangerous game - BBNaija's Pere

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Here are 7 classic songs by Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu

Here are 7 classic songs by Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu

The engagement you smell no dey - Bisola Aiyeola responds to fan about marriage

The engagement you smell no dey - Bisola Aiyeola responds to fan about marriage

Tiwa Savage endorses Rango Tenge Tenge

Tiwa Savage endorses Rango Tenge Tenge

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

From left to right and top to bottom: Tobi, Diane, Laycon and Bisola are some of the friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

These are the 7 friendliest BBNaija housemates of all time

From left to right and top to bottom: Cee-C, Tacha, Erica, Kemen, ThinTallTony, TBoss, and Gifty are the most controversial BBNaija housemates ever, according to ChatGPT

7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT