Hilda Dokubo says all the pastors around the world who believe that they have supernatural powers should heal people infected with the coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus as a pandemic.

The Nollywood actress made this known via her Instagram on Monday, March 23, 2020.

According to her, these pastors should use their supposed supernatural power to heal people with the infected diseases.

"Can all the pastors who are convinced that they have supernatural powers to heal got to the hospitals and lay hands on those infected? So this virus can go back to where it came from and we can return to our normal lives," she wrote.

Nigeria now has thirty-five confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recorded its first and second cases of the deadly coronavirus disease between February and March 2020 respectively.

