ADVERTISEMENT
Hilda Baci spends ₦1.1 million on brunch with friends, fans react

Babatunde Lawal

Hilda attended a special thanksgiving service at her church on Sunday, May 21, 2023, to express her appreciation to God for her accomplishment.

Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci
Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci recently gained considerable popularity for her impressive feat of cooking continuously for 100 hours, aiming to establish a new world record for the longest individual cooking session.

In a gesture of gratitude for her successful cookathon, the esteemed chef attended a special thanksgiving service at her church on Sunday, 21st May, to express her appreciation to God for the accomplishment. During the service, she also shared a testimony about how the grace of God had sustained her throughout the entire process.

Following the church service, Hilda treated her friends to a delightful Sunday brunch at a renowned restaurant in Lagos, Nigeria, where she insisted that they could order anything they desired from the menu, leaving no expense spared.

One of Hilda's close friends took to TikTok to document their outing. Going by the handle @kimmytrends, she posted a video displaying the receipt, revealing that an astonishing sum of ₦1.1 million was spent during the lavish brunch.

Additionally, she disclosed that Hilda Baci had generously settled the bill.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

