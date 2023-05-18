The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

‘You can be sexy and still change the world’ - Hilda Baci on how women are unfairly stereotyped

Temi Iwalaiye

Hilda Baci believes women can be sexy and smart.

Hilda Baci broke the World Record for the longest cooking marathon [Instagram/Hildabaci]
Hilda Baci broke the World Record for the longest cooking marathon [Instagram/Hildabaci]

Recommended articles

It’s been three days since Hilda broke the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

The exhilarating feat trended online and around the world for several days. Hilda had a meeting with the press on Thursday, May 18th where she shared her experiences, thoughts and plans.

She believes women are capable of so much more. “Growing up, I just thought that I wanted to get married and have kids and my husband will take care of me, that’s because we haven’t created a system where women know they are capable of so much more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"Women are so strong and so tenacious. People believe that if you are a girl and you are smart, you cannot be cute. If you are a beautiful young girl, you cannot be smart. If you are smart, you shouldn’t be doing too much with your smartness because there are men there to pay for your lifestyle."

"You can be young, you can be beautiful, you can be smart, you can be sexy and you can still be capable of changing the world."

She got rejected because some people felt she was a slay queen with nothing to offer. "I remember when we started this journey, I remember being turned down from different engagements because they looked at my Instagram and felt I was just a slay queen, they felt ‘somebody that has something upstairs, why is she having all these fine fine pictures?’"

"You don’t have to be dressed like a nun, how I look does not reduce the value of what is in my head."

"I am not saying walk naked, but it’s important that women are allowed to be themselves and being beautiful and attractive does not mean that’s the only thing you have to offer, you have a brain, you have a God and you can be all these. You are allowed to be beautiful and fix your nails and still dream big."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guinness Book of World Records are reviewing the evidence before announcing that she broke the record and giving her the certificate.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

'There was a point...I was seeing the stage upside down' - Hilda Baci

‘You can be sexy and still change the world’ - Hilda Baci on how women are unfairly stereotyped

‘You can be sexy and still change the world’ - Hilda Baci on how women are unfairly stereotyped

5 effective ways to deep cleanse your scalp for longer hair

5 effective ways to deep cleanse your scalp for longer hair

5 most sexually satisfied countries in the world - and Nigeria is part of them

5 most sexually satisfied countries in the world - and Nigeria is part of them

Chika Ike stuns in green at Cannes Film Festival

Chika Ike stuns in green at Cannes Film Festival

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

5 world records that are almost impossible to break

5 world records that are almost impossible to break

Flying Fish treats its 'Fly Geng' to a captivating influencer hangout in Lagos

Flying Fish treats its 'Fly Geng' to a captivating influencer hangout in Lagos

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

Satisfy your taste buds this May with Domino's awoof price slash

Satisfy your taste buds this May with Domino's awoof price slash

5 funniest Nigerian records in Guinness Book of World Records

5 funniest Nigerian records in Guinness Book of World Records

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fela Anikulapo Kuti holds a Guinness world record for the most studio album recordings released [Credit: CGTN Africa]

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

A muscular black man (Credit: Adobe stock)

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

Ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Hilda Baci plans to cook a total of 35 sides, soups, cold dishes and sauces [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

What's Hilda Baci cooking for 4 days to break Guinness World Record?