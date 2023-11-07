ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hilda Baci congratulates Irish chef who broke her Guinness world record

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

All is well and good in sportsmanship. She did the nation proud!

The Guinness World record also clarified that records can be broken at any time. [irishindependent]
The Guinness World record also clarified that records can be broken at any time. [irishindependent]

Recommended articles

After the news was broken by the Guinness world record on their official Twitter account, Baci quoted their tweet and congratulated Fisher, wishing him good luck. She also expressed her profound gratitude for being a world record holder, thanking everyone for their support.

She said, "Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder! I’m so happy to have held a record so prestigious and profound I will forever be honored and grateful for all the love and support."

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, October 7, 2023, at 10:44 am, it was announced that Fisher broke Baci's record after cooking for a staggering 119 hours and 57 minutes, more than 24 hours on her attempt. Not only that, Fisher attempted and broke two records at once, setting new records for the longest baking marathon (individual) and the longest cooking marathon.

The longest cooking marathon record was previously set at 31 hours and 16 minutes by Wendy Sandner; now it stands at 47 hours and 21 minutes after being broken by Fisher. The Irish chef took both attempts back to back, working in the kitchen for over 160 hours with a little over a day of rest.

Fisher's new record was set just six months after Baci's attempt, and many Nigerians took to the Guinness World Record'sTwitter with questions regarding the time frame required between attempts. The body then clarified that any record can be broken at any time, and there is no time frame stipulation.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

emPawa Africa hosts stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry to Fireside Chat

emPawa Africa hosts stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry to Fireside Chat

Hilda Baci congratulates Irish chef who broke her Guinness world record

Hilda Baci congratulates Irish chef who broke her Guinness world record

Kunle Afolayan kicks off production for supernatural thriller title

Kunle Afolayan kicks off production for supernatural thriller title

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

There's a mini competition between my wife and I for the kids - Reminisce

There's a mini competition between my wife and I for the kids - Reminisce

Emeka Ike returns to big screen in Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika'

Emeka Ike returns to big screen in Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika'

Dvpper Digital announces distribution deal with SamxCas

Dvpper Digital announces distribution deal with SamxCas

Asake makes history as 'Lonely At The Top' reaches 100 million Audiomack streams

Asake makes history as 'Lonely At The Top' reaches 100 million Audiomack streams

Beverly Osu speaks on her father's abandonment and how it affected her

Beverly Osu speaks on her father's abandonment and how it affected her

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec

John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec [WATCH]

Mr Ibu is in recovery [Instagram/@realmribu]

Mr Ibu has had 5 surgeries and is in the intensive care unit - Family

Singer Simi preaches self love

Simi slams female pastor for preaching against accepting natural hair

Tems did not know she was going to be released.

I cried when they gave me my prison uniform - Tems on jail time in Uganda