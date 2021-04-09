American rapper Earl Simmons is not dead.

This is according to his manager Steve Rifkind who has refuted reports of the rapper's death.

In a video shared via his Instagram page on Friday, April 9, 2021, Rifkind said the rapper is still on life support struggling for his life.

"Everybody, please stop with the posting with these rumors. DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support. But, please it’s not helping anybody by seeing these false rumors," he said.

"Let the family relax for a night. You will be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I’ve been with DMX for the past three years. So, the only thing I ask is just stop with the rumors. He is still alive and he is on life support. Thank you.”

Reports of the 'Ruff Ryder rapper's death first broke after comedian Luenell shared a post on her Instagram Stories insinuating his death.

"It is over, my friend is gone,” she wrote in the post. “Soar. Join the best that ever did it. RIP DMX," she wrote.

She later cleared the air on her post and apologised for fueling the rumours. [Instagram/Luenell]

"When your spirit leaves and your organs fail you. The body becomes just a shell. One becomes wrapped in the lord's arms. That’s what ‘I’ call gone. I’m sorry to all.”

DMX was rushed to the hospital last week after suffering a heart attack.

He was placed on a ventilator.

According to TMZ, his family and close pals have remained by his side at the White Plains Hospital where he is receiving treatment.