American rapper Earl Simmons popularly known as DMX has remained on life support following a heart attack.

According to his lawyer, Murray Richman, the 50-year-old rapper was taken to White Plains Hospital around 11 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, from his nearby home, and soon placed on a ventilator.

"It does not look good," his lawyer to PageSix on Saturday night.

The rapper is surrounded by friends and family members, Richman said.

"A lot of people are gathering at the hospital. DMX’s first wife and at least some of his 15 children are at the hospital with him," he added.

Richman, however, said he could not confirm if the rapper suffered from an overdose as earlier speculated by the media.