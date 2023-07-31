ADVERTISEMENT
Hermes pleads with organisers to be added to 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He wants to be added to the show. Multichoice come on nowww!

Former Big Brother housemate Hermes wants to be added to the ongoing Al Stars show
Former Big Brother housemate Hermes wants to be added to the ongoing Al Stars show

In a video posted to his Instagram page, the former BBNaija housemate was seen comically appealing to the organisers to be added to the show.

Expressing how much he missed being in the house, he said, “So, it is the second day and I am still out here trying to get in there. What’s up Big Brother, there is no way you do not miss me because I miss you too.”

BBNaija season 7 housemate Hermes while in the house[Showmaxnaija]
BBNaija season 7 housemate Hermes while in the house[Showmaxnaija] Pulse Nigeria
This came after the host of the show, Ebuka announced that some ex-housemates will return as jury members for the weekly evictions.

Going further, Hermes pitched himself saying, “I am trying to get in there and give you all the action, you know how I can be. I even went and got my hair done, I want to show how much you changed my life Big Brother, get me in there."

in his video, he urges Big Brother to let him into the house[Twitter]
in his video, he urges Big Brother to let him into the house[Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Before Ebuka's announcement on Sunday, July 30, 2023, there had been speculations among the viewers that former housemates would be joining the house. Hermes, in his video, made it clear that he had no ill feelings towards the housemates currently inside and showed them his support.

In his words, “I do not know how, but I need to be in there and I miss you. No disrespect to anybody in there, everyone is doing great, I love almost everybody in there, my people are in there.

The dancer urged the organisers to pick up their phones and respond to him, saying, “I want to enter that place. I just want to give them something, you all know these things. Multichoice pick up the phone, I have been calling you. Big Brother call me or something.

His post has left many fans speculating if he might be re-joining the house soon.

See the full video below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

