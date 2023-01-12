ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ traditional marriage

Babatunde Lawal

Finally, you can take a look at her man.

Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage

Famous Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus traditionally marries her husband in Imo State, where she was born.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The actress recently rolled out pre-wedding photo shoots with her husband-to-be but didn't reveal his face.

During their traditional wedding today, January 12, well-known MC Longinus Anokwute, a.k.a. Chief Imo, posted images that revealed the groom's face after it had previously been concealed from the public's view.

The event's MC, Chief Imo, stated in an Instagram post that love is a beautiful thing and that the celebration ended with such delight as he described the traditional wedding.

See photos:

Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage Pulse Nigeria
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage Pulse Nigeria
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage Pulse Nigeria
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage Pulse Nigeria
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage Pulse Nigeria
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage Pulse Nigeria
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage Pulse Nigeria
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage Pulse Nigeria
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage
Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ traditional marriage

Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ traditional marriage

'Gbese' set to screen at Indieview Film & Food Festival 2023

'Gbese' set to screen at Indieview Film & Food Festival 2023

AY believes celebs are afraid to go public with their electoral candidates

AY believes celebs are afraid to go public with their electoral candidates

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official singles chart, Seyi Vibez's 'Chance' makes debut

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official singles chart, Seyi Vibez's 'Chance' makes debut

Here's everything you need to know about Olisae

Here's everything you need to know about Olisae

Peter Okoye encourages Nigerians to get their PVC and retire failed leaders

Peter Okoye encourages Nigerians to get their PVC and retire failed leaders

Albums turning 10 in 2023

Albums turning 10 in 2023

Tacha urges Nigerians to vote with their conscience as she gifts money to PVC holders

Tacha urges Nigerians to vote with their conscience as she gifts money to PVC holders

BBNaija's Princess drags Phyna for revealing she had two abortions

BBNaija's Princess drags Phyna for revealing she had two abortions

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

BBNaija Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23 [Kemi Filani]

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23, trolls dig out old photos

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Bimbo Ademoye reveals that her dad took her to her first movie audition.

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues