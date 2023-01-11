ADVERTISEMENT
Wedding bells ring as actress Nkiru Sylvanus share pre-wedding shoots with mystery man

Babatunde Lawal

The wedding bells can chime, and the countdown can begin.

Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus is set to get married.

She shared beautiful pictures of what seemed like a pre-wedding photoshoot on Instagram today, January 11.

The actress did not reveal the face of her husband-to-be but showed his back, hand, and other parts that didn't give away his identity.

On December 30, 2022, the actress announced that she was engaged by sharing a photo of her engagement ring without revealing any details about her husband-to-be.

She captioned one of the post, "It’s about to go down!"

Speaking of mystery men...

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada also shared news of her engagement with the world on December 26, 2022.

The actress ended the year on a high note, as she revealed that she said yes to the million-dollar question.

Dada shared the good news on her Instagram page today, December 26th, which marks Boxing Day. She revealed that she had unboxed an engagement ring. "See what I unboxed," she wrote.

The actress did not reveal the identity of her man.

